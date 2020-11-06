James Islanders donate hundreds of books to Ladson students who don’t have access at home

LADSON — Something as small as a book can have a profound impact on a young child.

But for many low-income Charleston County students, access to age-appropriate books is over once they leave school property.

Making things worse: When the COVID-19 pandemic first swept through the U.S. this spring, forcing libraries and school buildings to close their doors, it became even more difficult for these students to get their hands on reading materials.

Thanks to the power of social media, James Island parents and community members turned out in droves this month to donate hundreds of books to help students in another part of the county that they’ll likely never meet.

“I just found it amazing that a community that really doesn’t have anything to do with our kids at Ladson were just willing to step up and donate these amazing books to our kids,” said Meg Case, a reading interventionist at Ladson Elementary. “It was so wonderful, the kids were so happy.”

Most of Case’s students don’t have books to call their own at home.

As a literacy interventionist, Case knows how important it is to foster students’ love of reading at an early age. It broke her heart to know that most of her students’ access to books was severely restricted as a result of the pandemic.

Ladson is one of 46 Title 1 schools in Charleston County, a federal designation for schools with high rates of student poverty.

Case and several other reading coaches at Ladson wanted to do something to help these students. They wanted to make sure that all children at their school had the opportunity to have a book they could take home and call their own.

But as state funding for public schools can be notoriously tight, Case wasn’t sure where to begin.

She mentioned her dilemma to James Island Councilwoman Cynthia Mignano, who was troubled to learn of the situation.

So Mignano, who also runs a chiropractic clinic on Folly Road, got to work. She posted on Facebook and Nextdoor, a social networking site for neighborhoods, asking anyone who was interested in donating books to Ladson students to drop them off at her office.

“The response was overwhelming," she said. "These people were so incredibly generous and so responsive.”

Within 48 hours, Mignano had collected more than 200 books. Some were gently used, others were brand-new. One of her patients even went so far as to donate a $100 Amazon gift card so teachers could purchase books for their students online.

To date, more than 500 books were donated, Case said.

After picking up the books on James Island, Case brought them to her school, where they sat in quarantine for at least a week. Then, with the help of Ladson literacy interventionist Misty Watson and literacy assistant Kelly Thomas, she sorted the books by reading level and topic.

The trio piled the books onto a rolling cart and made the rounds to each classroom throughout the school to distribute to students.

“Their faces just lit up. As a reading teacher, that’s probably one of the best things I’ve ever seen,” Watson said.

Many students were surprised to learn that the books they received were free, Case said.

“We had a lot of them hug their books. They were just so excited to have something of their own to hold on to and take with them,” Thomas said.

Case hopes that once she purchases new books using the Amazon gift card, they’ll be able to distribute a second round of books for the school’s students.

But going forward, she and Mignano have plans to extend the book donation even further.

The ultimate goal would be to gather enough books to donate so that they can be distributed to students at all 31 Title 1 elementary schools in the county.

She hopes that by expanding the donations to other schools and by fostering literacy at a young age, it will help to close some of the academic gaps between low-income students and their wealthier peers in Charleston County.

“The people who donated, they’re the heroes,” Mignano said. “They’re the one who took time out of their schedules ... to bring bags and tubs and boxes of books for children they’ve never met.”

Anyone interested in donating books can drop them off outside Mignano Family Chiropractic Center at 914 Folly Road, Suite C, during the weekday or after hours. Donations brought after 5 p.m. can be left under the covered awning outside.

“Every child is so important, it doesn’t matter if the kid is at Ladson Elementary or at a school on James Island,” Mignano said. “Students deserve books.”