James Island teen wins national beekeeping award

James Island teen Lydia Cox won a national beekeeping award this summer, but her interest in pollinators extends beyond work with honey bees.

Cox, 17, has been keeping bees since she was 7.

"My grandpa is a beekeeper, and he got us our first beehive for Christmas," Cox said. "So that was very fun. We got into it pretty young and have been keeping a couple hives ever since."

Cox's family has two hives in their yard and they work together to sell honey to local groups.

In September, Cox was named by Bayer as this year's Blue Ribbon Beekeeper Award third-place winner. A news release said the award recognizes next-generation leaders who are committed to supporting and promoting pollinator health.

A panel of industry experts chose winners from a pool of candidates representing 14 states. As a winner, Cox will receive $1,000 to put toward her beekeeping endeavors or school tuition.

Cox said a lot of people think beekeeping just involves turning a knob so the honey will come out. But it's a lot more than that.

"To keep the hive running and make sure there's not any problems, you have to do inspections, and we probably do it about every month or every two months," Cox said.

"And you basically have to go in and just make sure that there's not any pests, or if they (the bees) need new space to put honey or to lay more eggs, you have to manage that."

In addition to beekeeping, Cox interns with the Charleston Parks Conservancy to spread awareness of the importance of pollinators. These are animals, such as bees and butterflies, that assist plants with reproduction.

"The pollinators are important mainly for ecosystems, but also for food security," Cox said. "They face a lot of environmental threats, so just making sure that they have habitat and food resources is really important."

Cox helped the conservancy develop a BioBlitz in Charleston earlier this year. This citizen science event aims to get people involved in outdoor and nature-based activities. Because of COVID-19, the event was hosted virtually.

Leslie Wade, the interim executive director and community programs director for the conservancy, said Cox has also created the design for a pollinator garden to be installed at Medway Park and Community Garden on James Island. The conservancy is currently raising money to have it installed.

Cox's work entailed researching native plant species that will attract pollinators and act as hosts, plus creating a landscape design that shows where plants should be placed in the garden depending on maturity. She said she wants the garden to be accessible for people, so pathways and seating has been included in the plan.

"We hope to collaborate with everybody because everybody understands the importance of these pollinators and beneficial insects, and we need to make sure that we're doing our part in our urban environment to take care of them," Wade said.

"And you know, Lydia started all of this, so she's to be commended for sure."

Wade said Cox has gone above and beyond in her work as an intern for the conservancy.

"I just think she's going to do really good things for her community. I have a feeling," Wade said.