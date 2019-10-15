After a months delay, city leaders will officially reopen a popular James Island park on Charleston Harbor.

Melton Peter Demetre Park, known to locals as "Sunrise Park," is located on the water near Fort Johnson. It will open Wednesday afternoon. A ceremony is scheduled for 1 p.m.

City officials closed the park in May to stabilize and repair damage caused by Hurricanes Matthew and Irma. The park was supposed to open last month, but because of storm damage from Hurricane Dorian, the opening was delayed.

Most of the $836,000 project cost is being funded by grants from the Federal Emergency Management Agency for storm-damage reimbursement and mitigation.

