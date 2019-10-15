Melton Peter Demetre Park.jpg
Buy Now

Sylvia Galloway walks her daughter's dog, Capers, at Melton Peter Demetre Park on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, on James Island. The park will officially open on Wednesday after being closed due to construction after hurricane damage. Andrew Whitaker/Staff

 By Andrew Whitaker awhitaker@postandcourier.com

After a months delay, city leaders will officially reopen a popular James Island park on Charleston Harbor.

Melton Peter Demetre Park, known to locals as "Sunrise Park," is located on the water near Fort Johnson. It will open Wednesday afternoon. A ceremony is scheduled for 1 p.m.

City officials closed the park in May to stabilize and repair damage caused by Hurricanes Matthew and Irma. The park was supposed to open last month, but because of storm damage from Hurricane Dorian, the opening was delayed. 

Most of the $836,000 project cost is being funded by grants from the Federal Emergency Management Agency for storm-damage reimbursement and mitigation.

A city spokesperson said Federal Emergency Management Agency reimbursement and pre-disaster mitigation grants covered 73 percent of the $836,000 project.

Sign up for our daily newsletter

Get the best of The Post and Courier, handpicked and delivered to your inbox every morning.


Reach Mikaela Porter at 843-937-5906. Follow her on Twitter @mikaelaporterPC. 

Tags

Mikaela Porter joined The Post and Courier in April 2019 and writes about the city of Charleston. Previously, Mikaela reported on breaking news, local government, school issues and community happenings for The Hartford Courant in Hartford, Conn.