Folly Road building damage (copy)

Damage to a stairway at Pelican Pointe Villas on Folly Road as noted in an engineering report by Spartan Engineering Services. Provided

 Provided

Residents on Wednesday were allowed to return to a James Island condominium complex that was evacuated two weeks ago because of termite and water damage.

Charleston officials made the announcement after an afternoon inspection of Pelican Pointe Villas at 1984 Folly Road.

Stairways in two buildings, each with 42 units, were deemed to be in "near-collapse failure" earlier this month, prompting fire marshals to order the evacuation.

An engineering firm's report cited an unknown extent of damage from termites and water.

Architects planned to come up with a temporary solution that would allow residents to use their homes while permanent repairs are made.

