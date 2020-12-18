James Island passes climate resolution, signaling move to reduce carbon footprint

JAMES ISLAND — This small town passed a resolution Thursday night indicating it would take steps to address the root causes of climate change.

The measure passed unanimously among James Island's five-person Town Council. It called for "economically viable and broadly supported private and public solutions" to reduce the town's carbon footprint, and said the town would start looking for ways to address the problem in its next budget and in its continuing efforts to preserve greenspace and create walking and biking trails.

The final version was significantly changed from a similar resolution that was tabled in the fall, which would have declared a "climate emergency" in the town. Mayor Bill Woolsey said he felt that was too broad a declaration for the town to make, and saw that resolution's deadline of carbon neutrality by 2030 as far too fast.

An international panel of scientists warned two years ago that the world economy had to transition to cleaner power for electricity, transportation and other sectors by that date to stave off the worst effects of climate change, which has already unleashed stronger hurricanes, rising seas and raging wildfires.

But many official plans fall short of that timeline; President-elect Joe Biden has said he will seek carbon neutrality by 2050.

James Island Councilman Garrett Milliken, who introduced the original resolution, said the version that passed is still a positive step for the community of about 11,500. "This is going to give us the initiative to apply some of these ideas to the funding process," he said.

The town, first founded in the 1990s by residents who were opposed to the expansion of the city of Charleston onto the sea island, has few assets it controls. It will now consider whether to buy alternative fuel or electric vehicles if it replaces one of the three it has, and may put solar panels on the roof of Town Hall, the only building it owns outright, Woolsey said.

Before the vote on Tuesday, several members of the public weighed in, mostly with positive things to say.

Two people said they were opposed to the measure: one woman said an "emergency" declaration "gives you carte blanche to do all sorts of things,” and a man questioned how much it would cost to educate town staff on climate science, a component of the first draft that did not remain in the final version.

But most speakers said they supported the action from the town.

Gary Smith, and island resident, said it would be more prudent to pay to address the causes of climate change, not just pay to stave off rising seas and other effects.

And two high school-age speakers worried about what the future would look like without action now.

Emma Abrams, a 16-year-old student at James Island Charter High School, wondered if in a decade, “Will I have a job I cant drive to because the flooding is so bad? … Will the cost of flood insurance make it impossible to buy a house for myself?”

“This is about sustaining a community," she said.