James Island's Camp Road library branch may get a new life after Charleston County Council agreed Tuesday to pursue a lease that would keep it open.
The facility would no longer be a part of the county library system, however. Instead, the $1 annual lease would allow the town of James Island to use the building for any public educational purpose.
The branch at 1248 Camp Road was set to be closed and sold after a 2015 referendum paved the way for the library system to build a new facility on James Island. The county chose a site about 3 miles away on South Grimball Road, and the new branch will be called the Baxter Patrick James Island Library.
Residents near the old branch wanted it to remain open, partly because some elderly residents wanted a library within walking distance. They noted other parts of the county have more than one library branch.
"It is a good alternative. Of course, it wasn't our first hope for it," Town Councilman Troy Mullinax said.
However, some County Council members worried the competition would draw patrons away from Baxter Patrick.
“We want our new library to be successful, and keeping the Camp Road library open along with opening a new library just seems to me like we’re cutting off our nose to spite our face,” County Councilwoman Anna Johnson said recently.
It's not uncommon for the county to lease a property to another government for almost nothing, County Councilwoman Jenny Honeycutt said.
Honeycutt said she asked other members whether they would be willing to keep the branch open. After learning that they did not wish to reverse a 2015 vote to close the Camp Road branch, she looked for the next best option.
"That's my library, that's the library I was at with my 6-year-old two weeks ago to check out some books, so I understand what it means to the community," she said. "We are where we are. I can’t undo that."
Ultimately, a compromise brokered on County Council may lead to the town's own competing library. Mullinax said he and some others in town are interested in operating a "quasi-library."
Mayor Bill Woolsey went further and said the town will explore asking the library system if it can pay to keep the branch operating much as it was before, though no plans are set.
"We are in conversation with the county library system, and it may be that they will say that is impossible," Woolsey said, "but we haven't been told that yet."
Such an arrangement would certainly be difficult, as all of the library's current circulation materials will be moved to Baxter Patrick once it opens, library spokesman Doug Reynolds said in an email.
Charleston County Spokesman Shawn Smetana also said in an email that the council's vote to explore a lease was executed with the understanding that the county "will not provide funding for operation or staffing of the public education facility."
"My understanding is that the library system did not, has not and never intended to operate two libraries on James Island, so how the town is able to figure that out is going to be part of these negotiations," Honeycutt said. "It may not look like your typical library."
Caitlin Byrd contributed to this report.