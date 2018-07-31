One man is dead after a shooting during a home invasion on James Island early Tuesday.
Charleston police officers were called to a home at 2020 Bradham Road shortly after 2:45 a.m.
A person at the residence led police to a bedroom, where 22-year-old Cole Smith was suffering from a gunshot wound to the head, according to an incident report.
Police did not immediately announce any arrests in connection with the killing.
Smith's death is the city's eighth homicide in 2018 and the 33rd in the tri-county area, according to The Post and Courier’s homicide database.
Anyone with information about the incident may contact Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.