2020 Bradham Road
Buy Now

Charleston Police investigate a shooting that occurred in the early morning hours of Tuesday, July 31, 2018, at 2020 Bradham Road that left one man dead. Wade Spees/Staff

One man is dead after a shooting during a home invasion on James Island early Tuesday.

Charleston police officers were called to a home at 2020 Bradham Road shortly after 2:45 a.m.

A person at the residence led police to a bedroom, where 22-year-old Cole Smith was suffering from a gunshot wound to the head, according to an incident report. 

Police did not immediately announce any arrests in connection with the killing. 

Smith's death is the city's eighth homicide in 2018 and the 33rd in the tri-county area, according to The Post and Courier’s homicide database.

Anyone with information about the incident may contact Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.

Angie Jackson contributed to this report. Reach Michael Majchrowicz at 843-607-1052. Follow him on Twitter @mjmajchrowicz.

Tags

Michael Majchrowicz is a reporter covering crime and public safety. He previously wrote about courts for the Daily Hampshire Gazette in Northampton, Massachusetts. A Hoosier native, he graduated from Indiana University with a degree in journalism.