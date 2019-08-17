A 38-year-old James Island man was arrested Friday after he allegedly beat and raped a woman in June.
Trenton Jermaine Walker was charged with one count each of first-degree criminal sexual conduct and first-degree assault and battery, according to arrest affidavits released by the Charleston County Sheriff's Office.
The affidavits contain several details about the alleged crime. The Post and Courier is omitting some details in order to protect the victim's identity.
Around 11 p.m. on June 16, Walker and the woman were inside a Dodge Dakota truck, parked at his residence on James Island, when he made accusations against her and drove her to the Sol Legare Boat Landing, the affidavits said.
Once at the boat landing he physically attacked her again before throwing her back into the vehicle and attacking her further while driving back to his residence, the affidavits said.
Once at his residence Walker told her that he wanted to engage in sexual activity, the affidavits said. She refused. He started to choke her and she tried to fight him off.
"He then told her that he would just have to rape her," the affidavits said. "The defendant held her against her will and would not return her to her residence until the next morning."
Walker and the defendant had known each other for about 10 years, the affidavits said.