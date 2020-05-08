James Island Holocaust survivor reflects on 75th anniversary of WWII ending

This week, Diny Adkins' room at the Indigo Hall retirement community on James Island is surrounded by flowers and letters.

Adkins is a mother of two and a grandmother, so some of the gifts are of course centered around Mother's Day. But there's another incredible feat Adkins gets recognition for.

She is a Holocaust survivor.

"I'm an old hippie," said the 82-year-old Jewish woman with rainbow colored hair. "I tell the kids don't judge a book by its cover."

Friday marks the 75th anniversary of the Allied Forces declaring victory in Europe during World War II. The war would later be officially declared over on September 2, 1945 following a Japanese surrender.

But this past Tuesday also marked a special day for Adkins. On May 5, 1945 Adkins remembers an American soldier picking her up and placing her on a tank in Holland. She was around the age of six and had gone into hiding in 1942 amidst the Holocaust.

That day on the tank marked her liberation and one of the first days she had seen flowers and nature. Before that she had spent three months in a room as big as a closet with nothing but a really tiny blanket to keep her warm.

She has never forgotten the American soldier's face.

"I wonder where he is, I think about him a lot," she said.

Adkins moved to Charleston after marrying her late husband, another American soldier.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the typical celebrations Adkins is used to had to be changed around. This year, Yom HaShoah, or the Holocaust Remembrance Day, fell at the end of April.

Typically Adkins and some of the other members of the Jewish community in the Charleston area would gather at Marion Square. With the pandemic, much of the celebration had to be done online.

The staff at Indigo Hall made sure Adkins had space to celebrate.

But the pandemic hasn't brought Adkins' spirits down. Allison Bonner, the director of first impressions at Indigo Hall, said Adkins is always taking care of everybody and is a constant smiling face around the building.

When residents are feeling down, she is often there to comfort them.

"I think god has sent me to a place where I can be of help," Adkins said.

She also has a larger group of supporters outside of Indigo Hall, Bonner said. Before the pandemic, Adkins would do presentations and speeches at schools throughout the Charleston area.

She has talked about her experience as a Holocaust survivor in California and the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum in Washington D.C. Adkins has also been recognized for hero awards in Charleston and Berkeley County.

"We get letters all the time," Bonner said.

Rabbi Yossi Refson of the Chabad of Charleston said Yom HaShoah reminds the community that there are still good people out there. It's a time to celebrate the survivors' abilities and tenaciousness to rebuild their lives after such tragic events.

It's also a time to remember there will always be light eventually in times of darkness, he said. So Yom HaShoah falling during a pandemic is a good example.

“Because so many people had their lives turned upside down," he said.

Survivors like Adkins are the symbols of hope everyone can look to at this time, he said. As a grandchild of Holocaust survivors, Refson also knows personally how important that is.

At the events Adkins speaks at, she often talks about her life experience and the importance of being loving and kind. That's one of the reasons she tries to smile all of the time.

She hopes people learn from the pandemic that everyone can be brothers and sisters.

“For four years I never saw a smile, I only saw death," she said.

Last Tuesday her daughter called and told her to come to the downstairs window at Indigo Hall so she could see her. They usually speak on the phone through the window because of the pandemic.

Instead of just her daughter being there, several family members were there dressed in orange, the color of the Dutch royal family. Two of her grandchildren were holding a Dutch flag, smiling.