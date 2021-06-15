Jamal Sutherland's manner of death changed to homicide amid ongoing investigation

Months after Jamal Sutherland died in the Charleston County jail, authorities have updated his manner of death from "undetermined" to homicide.

The change was confirmed on June 15 by the law offices of Mark Peper and Gary Christmas, attorneys representing Sutherland's parents.

"The Sutherland family has been informed by our elected coroner, Bobbi Jo O’Neal, that following additional testing, she has determined that Jamal’s manner of death is best deemed to be homicide," according to a statement by the attorneys. "As a result, an amended death certificate dated June 8, 2021 has been issued. The family reached this same conclusion immediately upon seeing the video of his death, thus they are pleased with the amended finding and remain steadfast in their pursuit of justice for Jamal."

The Coroner's Office said early in the afternoon of June 15 that it was drafting a public statement on the change.

Sutherland, 31, died in the jail on Jan. 5 after two deputies used pepper spray, Tasers and physical force against him when he refused to leave his cell to attend a bond hearing on one count of third-degree assault and battery, a misdemeanor.

He was arrested the night before after he was accused of getting into a fight at Palmetto Lowcountry Behavioral Health. His parents checked him into the facility days earlier when symptoms of his bipolar disorder and schizophrenia surfaced.

Authorities said little about the case for months as the State Law Enforcement Division investigated.

On May 13, O’Neal released a statement on Sutherland's cause and manner of death for the first time.

A pathologist attributed his cause of death to an "excited state" with adverse effects of prescription drugs combined with the force deputies used to remove him from the cell.

According to the coroner's statement in May, Sutherland's manner of death remained "undetermined."

O'Neal told The Post and Courier at the time that an excited state could have been caused by several factors, such as his psychiatric condition, but investigators hadn't yet determined what triggered it with certainty.

Just over a month later, that appears to have changed.

Meanwhile, the investigation into Sutherland's death continues.

In mid-May, Charleston County Sheriff Kristin Graziano, who oversees the jail, released body camera and surveillance videos of Sutherland's fatal encounter with the deputies.

The footage prompted outrage from Sutherland's family, as well as the community, spurring several protests.

Graziano fired two deputies involved in his death — Lindsay Fickett and Brian Houle. Their fate remains undetermined.

Ninth Circuit Solicitor Scarlett Wilson continues to evaluate SLED's findings and is conducting an investigation of her own to determine whether to charge Fickett and Houle.

A decision is expected by the end of June.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.