Jamal Sutherland's family, activists continue calls for justice

One day after Charleston County officials approved a $10 million settlement with the family of a Black man with mental illness who died in the county jail earlier this year, activists say they're continuing to put pressure on the prosecutor who must determine whether to charge the deputies involved in his death.

Several Charleston-area activist organizations marched at noon May 26 from Marion Park to the downtown courts complex to urge to 9th Circuit Solicitor Scarlett Wilson to take action.

In addition to calling for the arrests of former Detention Sgt. Lindsay Fickett and former Detention Deputy Brian Houle, activists are also pushing for reforms. The two deputies were fired by Sheriff Kristin Graziano earlier this month.

Jamal’s mother, Amy Sutherland, told the crowd in the plaza outside Wilson's office, “There are people who should have been accountable from the day my son was murdered.”

She added, “We should not be wondering what we’re going to charge them with, but when we’re going to charge them.”

Sutherland, 31, was taken to the jail by North Charleston police after a fight Jan. 4 at Palmetto Lowcountry Behavioral Health, a mental-health facility where he was being treated for bipolar disorder and schizophrenia.

He and another patient were arrested after a fight, accused of third-degree assault and battery, a misdemeanor, and taken to the jail.

Graphic video released earlier this month showed Fickett and Houle use pepper spray, Tasers and physical force to try an extract Sutherland from his cell after he refused to attend bond court for the minor charge.

The deputies held him prone on the cell floor, in handcuffs, and placed a spit mask over his head.

Sutherland could be heard on video yelling, "I can’t breathe."

By the time they pulled him into a restraint chair, he was visibly limp and unresponsive.

Jail medical staff, and later paramedics, performed CPR, but Sutherland never regained consciousness. He was declared dead around 10:30 a.m. at the jail.

Graziano released body camera and surveillance videos late on May 13 of the incident. The graphic footage promoted protests and immediate calls for Fickett and Houle to be arrested and charged.

Though Graziano fired the deputies days later, activists have continued to pressure authorities — Wilson in particular — to file charges.

Wilson, meanwhile, has said it would be irresponsible of her to file charges unless she feels she can prove the former deputies' guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.

“In order for the state to hold someone criminally responsible for another’s death, the state must prove unlawful conduct was the proximate cause of death,” she said.

To that end, Wilson said she’s sought out experts to help her resolve unanswered questions about how Sutherland died and reach a conclusion on filing charges.

Chief among those questions is the nature of his death.

A pathologist ruled Sutherland's death "undetermined," but said drugs he was prescribed as well as his "excited state" during the "subdual process" may have contributed to his death, according to Wilson.

The pathologist, Dr. J.C. Upshaw Downs, concluded that the former deputies' actions didn't reveal any "unusual or excessive interactions or areas of direct concern," according to the solicitor's statement.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.