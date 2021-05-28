Jamal Sutherland shooting settlement still must be approved by judge

A $10 million settlement reached earlier this week related to the death of a Black man with mental illness in the Charleston County jail made news as one of the largest such payouts in recent memory, but the agreement still isn't finalized.

That's because a judge still must sign off on the documents before money can be paid out, sources close to the case have said.

On May 25, Charleston County Council voted to unanimously approve the settlement for Jamal Sutherland's family. The 31-year-old man died on Jan. 5 at the jail after deputies used pepper spray, Tasers and physical force against him when he refused to leave his cell for a bond hearing.

According to the county, most of the $10 million will come directly from taxpayer funds.

The S.C. Insurance Reserve Fund, which backs many governments in the state, will pay $1 million each on behalf of the Charleston County Sheriff's Office and the city of North Charleston.

Charleston County's general fund will cover the remaining $8 million, according to county officials.

This breakdown is in line with other large settlements reached after deaths involving law enforcement in recent years.

Payments from the state insurance fund are capped by law at $1 million per government body.

The Sutherland case sparked outrage among activists and community members concerned about the deaths of Black people at the hands of law enforcement across the country.

Little information about the case was made public for months, but beginning in mid-May, critical information about the Sutherland case started to be released.

Ninth Circuit Solicitor Scarlett Wilson said she received an investigative file from the State Law Enforcement Division on April 30 and had started the process of determining whether charges are warranted against the two deputies involved in his death — Detention Sgt. Lindsay Fickett and Detention Deputy Brian Houle.

Charleston County Sheriff Kristin Graziano, who took office just hours before Sutherland's death, released graphic video late on May 13 showing Fickett's and Houle's interaction with the jailed man.

The surveillance and body camera footage captured the deputies deploying pepper spray, numerous Taser electrical shocks and pinning Sutherland to the floor while trying to put him in handcuffs.

Sutherland can be heard asking, "What is the meaning of this," and saying "I can't breathe."

He'd been jailed after a fight on Jan. 4 at Palmetto Lowcountry Behavioral Health, a mental-health facility where his parents checked him in days earlier after symptoms of his bipolar disorder and schizophrenia flared up.

Sutherland and another patient were arrested, accused of misdemeanor third-degree assault and battery, and put in custody.

The videos prompted outrage and a wave of protests calling for a swift resolution to the case. Many activists, as well as the Sutherland family, have questioned why Fickett and Houle weren't fired immediately after the incident and why charges haven't yet been filed.

But the sheriff and solicitor said they are bound by rules and a higher burden of proof.

Speaking the night after she released the videos, Graziano said she immediately placed the deputies on administrative leave and started an internal investigation to determine whether to fire them.

The sheriff said she had 30 days after putting them on leave to determine their employment status, but she didn't have enough information to make a ruling by the time that month was over.

Graziano put Fickett and Houle on desk duty until she had enough information. She fired the two deputies on May 17.

Wilson, meanwhile, said too many unanswered questions remain to decide whether to file charges.

She’s retained experts she hopes will help shed light on the exact circumstances that contributed to Sutherland's death — key factors that will determine what, if any, charges are filed.

“No well-meaning person wants any prosecution to proceed without a thorough and complete investigation and analysis,” Wilson said, in a statement issued on May 17. “It would be unprofessional, unethical, and irresponsible to advance a prosecution without all the pertinent evidence.”

She expects to make a decision on filing charges by the end of June.