Just as dawn broke in Charleston on Thursday, a meteor blazed across the dark morning sky, a tail of blue and green hues trailing behind it.
NASA confirmed the meteor sighting and said at least 500 eyewitnesses across the southeastern United States reported that they caught fleeting glimpses of the fireball.
Officials characterized this particular meteor as an "earth grazer" — meteors that travel at a generally slower speed and follow a "long, shallow trajectory through Earth's atmosphere," according to the space agency.
Just before 7 a.m., the meteor became visible about 60 miles above Blair, a small town in Fairfield County, traveling at an estimated 31,000 mph — a "relatively leisurely pace" for a meteor, officials noted in their analysis.
Throughout much of Thursday morning and afternoon, social media was abuzz with speculation and wonder. Those who said they witnessed the phenomenon reported that the object was seen across coastal South Carolina and parts of North Carolina.
"It was the most brilliant meteor I've ever seen! Streaked across the entire sky until I could no longer see it on the horizon," one Reddit user noted in the Charleston feed.
Another caught a glimpse of the fireball and stared in awe: "I dropped my Egg McMuffin."
NASA estimated that the ball of fire jetted through about 100 miles of the atmosphere in 11 seconds and ultimately flamed out about 45 miles above the North Carolina-South Carolina state line, just south of Rockingham.
"It never got anywhere close to the ground," said Bill Cooke, who runs NASA's Meteoroid Environment Office. "And it wasn't big enough or slow enough to produce meteorites."
This particular meteor was only a foot in diameter, Cooke said, adding that most of what people observed in the sky was the energy generated as the space rock ablated.
No meteorites were reported; meteorites are fragments of a meteor that make it through the Earth's atmosphere and strike ground.
#Fireball over South & North Carolina this morning around 6:50am.If you saw this event or/and if you have photos & videos: https://t.co/N0EuOVkOgjEvent page: https://t.co/aK1DKBz8qp- we are still investigating this event - pic.twitter.com/aYhOlMsE91— AMSMETEORS (@amsmeteors) April 4, 2019
The American Meteor Society, a nonprofit group that tracks meteor sightings, said it received more than 256 reports about "a fireball" seen over Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Tennessee, Virginia and the Carolinas.
Getting a few calls and lots of reports of a bright meteor visible across SE SC and GA. Got pics or videos? Send them along! #scwx #gawx— NWS Charleston, SC (@NWSCharlestonSC) April 4, 2019
Video of the morning meteor from the NC mountains. https://t.co/8Sl48d2RvO— NWS Charleston, SC (@NWSCharlestonSC) April 4, 2019