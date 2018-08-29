Raccoons, skunks, foxes, bats, cats, even dogs can get rabies.
But a cow?
A dead cow in Oconee County was diagnosed Monday with the disease and three handlers were potentially exposed to it, according to the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.
Yep, rabies. Cows and other livestock can and do get rabies, though it is pretty rare.
Claudia Cordray of Cordray's Farms in Ravenel has heard of cows catching it, but the disease has never occurred at that longtime farm. To put that in perspective, they have had two incidents over 30 or 40 years of cows killed by lightning strikes, said Michael Cordray.
Rabies is a virus transmitted in saliva, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Because a rabid animal can get aggressive, the disease often is transmitted by bites. That means any other mammal that gets too close can catch it.
From 2008 to 2017, only six cases involving cows were reported to DHEC, among 1,218 rabies cases overall. Raccoons were the animal most often reported, making up one-third or more of the cases each year. After that, it was skunks, foxes and either cats or bats.
For example, 63 cases were reported in South Carolina in 2017. Of those, 29 were raccoons, 12 skunks, seven foxes, six cats, four bats and one dog. The year before was similar, except there were more bats infected than cats.
Rabies infects the central nervous system and gradually kills. Symptoms start as flu-like and worsen to delirium. The virus can be treated in humans with a round of vaccine injections if a person believes she or he has been infected, and early intervention is critical. A vaccine for large animals, such as cows and goats, is also available.
The Oconee cow was one of a livestock producer's herd. Infected cows typically begin to bellow hoarsely, according to DHEC, which likely is what alerted its handlers. The animals then get listless, weak or lame in their legs.