Perilous floodwaters are swamping miles of the bottom lands of the Pee Dee and Waccamaw rivers, and state wildlife officials have closed the basins to deer hunting.
But you can still go after a gator, if you dare.
Alligators, along with nuisance game such as coyote and feral hogs, may still be hunted in 2,400 square miles of closed hunting lands near the North Carolina border. On the rivers, though, that could become more survival than sport.
The high waters are streaming down the main channels powerfully enough to pull cars off the road, and they're sweeping through swamp bottoms swiftly enough to drag a distracted boater into the trees.
The closures have more to do with protecting the game. Deer will herd up on small pockets of dry land during flooding, making them easier pickings, said Jay Butfiloski, a S.C. Department of Natural Resources wildlife biologist.
Gators, on the other hand, have more territory as rivers spread.
"With the waters coming up, they're going to be harder to get," said Cole Drummond, of 301 Processing and Taxidermy in Johnsonville along the Great Pee Dee River.
To get out of the current, the massive reptiles tend to slip back in the far swamp reaches — places tougher for hunters to get to, by land or boat.
"The gators can get to places they could never get before," Drummond said.
Alligators are the prehistoric reptiles of the South Carolina coastal plain. The public hunt season this year opened Sept. 8 — just as Hurricane Florence strengthened to a monster storm bearing down on the Southeast coast and as state officials warned coastal residents to be ready to evacuate.
Hunting permits already have been doled out, but catch numbers for the early part of this season, which lasts through Oct. 13, aren't available.
The best chance to get one of the sought-after big gators is roundly thought to be in the first couple weeks of the season. The wilier, mature alligators tend to slink back to more remote spots once they realize humans are after them, hunters agree.
But when there's a huge, devastating storm approaching, it's tougher to get your head and heart into snaring a thrashing gator and pulling it to a boat or shore to kill.
Now, after the storm has passed, it's going to be more than just brute strength against beast. It's toeholds against the torrent.
The public hunts began in 2008 to pare down the growing numbers of gators and shy the rest, after reports of them endangering pets and people. Each year, the S.C. Department of Natural Resources issues 1,000 licenses in a computerized random drawing. A license limits the holder to one of four areas, including the coastal Pee Dee.
The floods will dampen their prospects.
"Obviously, super-strong current on main rivers makes alligator hunting challenging," said Brad Taylor, of Taylor's Outdoors in Batesburg, who hunts and leads hunts in the sometimes rapidly flowing rivers of the lower Midlands. He prefers to get into the backwaters, he said.
Asked whether hunters in the Pee Dee will nose into the floods trying to get the critters, Drummond of 301 Processing chuckled a little.
"There will probably be some," he said. "If they bring them here, everything's good."