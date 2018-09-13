Grand Strand residents on Thursday rushed to complete last-minute preparations, pack coolers with ice or leave their homes entirely as Hurricane Florence spiraled on their doorstep.
Myrtle Beach International Airport closed down. Restaurants that serve crab legs, shops that sell golf gear and stores that advertise three T-shirts for $10 were shuttered with plywood. Along Ocean Boulevard in North Myrtle Beach, a strip often teaming with surfers and tourists, the makeshift shutters were spray-painted with messages.
"Go with the Flo," one said.
"Be nice, Florence," another added.
"We need God's help," said a sign not far from where a Bible lay abandoned in the street, its pages fluttering in a wind that neared tropical storm-force strength.
These communities make up South Carolina's most popular beach destinations for tourists, injecting millions of dollars annually into the local economy. But on Thursday, the mini golf courses were closed. The ferris wheels were dark and no longer spun. Clouds of sand floating on a breeze toward the shoreline foreshadowed the tempest to come.
Maurice Floyd hoped to stay and possibly watch Florence's storm surge — expected to be at least 3 or 6 feet above regular tides — reach their first-floor apartment less than 100 yards from the dunes of North Myrtle Beach.
But as he and his girlfriend stood on his front porch, Florence's surf droned across South Ocean Boulevard. He pointed to the neighbors 10 blocks in either direction who all had second thoughts and decided to leave.
He doubted the duct tape in the shape of a X on his windows was enough to keep the glass from breaking. He doubted his efforts to lift valuable possessions such as a TV to the apartment building's second floor were enough to prevent disaster.
If past rainstorms had sent flooding to his doorstep, he couldn't imagine what Florence would bring.
"We were going to hunker down," Floyd said. "But no one can hold back this kind of water and rain. The water is going to be terrifying, so the best thing to do is get out."
His girlfriend, Michelle Bannister, loaded a suitcase and cases of Bud Light in the back of their SUV. They would cross the bridge over the Intracoastal Waterway and weather the storm on the mainland.
"We were iffy about leaving," she said. "But now I am scared."
'Could be dangerous'
Last-minute evacuees took shelter inland. They would not find any flights if they had hoped to go farther. All the flights at the airport were canceled.
In Myrtle Beach, it remained illegal for anyone to wander about overnight or to go into the ocean surf. By the city's executive order, taking a dip had become a misdemeanor punishable by a $500 fine or 30 days in jail, Myrtle Beach spokesman Mark Kruea said.
A similar order was issued in Surfside Beach.
"We don't want to have to spend our public resources rescuing you because you got in over your head," Kruea said.
Michelle Markey, who lives inland in the nearby Carolina Forest area, was sitting on the sand in Myrtle Beach near 48th Avenue North on Thursday morning as surf conditions deteriorated. She was trying to avoid "sitting in the house with my two kids, husband and three dogs" before the storm would force her there.
She said the rule against entering the beach was prudent.
"It could be dangerous," she said. "It could pull you under and then you'd have nobody around to save you."
Waiting for a flood
A few miles inland from the beach, on the edge of the Intracoastal Waterway, is the Rosewood neighborhood, a close-knit development of middle-class homes mixed in with raised houses on the channel.
The homes are surrounded by water on all sides—the waterway and a weaving system of drainage ditches that empty into a central retention pond. Clelia Turbeville used to like living on the water.
But when the remnants of Hurricane Matthew dumped huge amounts of precipitation over the North Carolina line in 2016, all that rain had to go somewhere. It ended up backing up down the river system days later and colliding with the section of the waterway near Rosewood. Floodwaters spewed into Turbeville's one-level home from two directions: the pond in the backyard and the street in front. A sewer pump station nearby malfunctioned, spewing out raw effluent.
Turbeville was out of her home for seven months.
"I don't have flood insurance," she said. "We lost everything the last time, and we just can't afford it again."
Florence is forecast to dump historic amounts of rains on the Carolinas, and Turbeville did her best to prepare. She, her 74-year-old father Sam and a neighbor spent most of the day moving the largest furniture in the house to a location on higher ground. She still planned to stay there during the storm, however.
Only a bed and refrigerator remained by Thursday afternoon—along with two cockatiels dropped off by a couple evacuating north, two puppies from the neighborhood and Turbeville's own five dogs.
For this storm, however, one member of the party would be missing. Turbeville's mother died in the past year.
"I hate that she's gone, but I don't think she'd live through it again," she said.
'Just ride it out'
Farther north, Publix was one of the last stores to close in Myrtle Beach. Cars, trucks and golf carts choked the parking lot. Inside, long lines formed at the cash registers. People filled carts with water, ice, beer and boxed wine. The shelves were bare of bread.
Jonathan Formo and his son loaded his SUV with Mountain Dew, paper towels and Bud Light.
Formo, a bearded man whose white hair moved with every wind gust, said he remembered being cut off from his Myrtle Beach home for days after Hurricane Hugo hit two hours to the south in the Charleston area in 1989. He didn’t want to relive that, so he filled his pantry with nonperishable food — enough to last a lengthy power outage.
“It took forever for us to get back in town,” he said after setting a case of Coca-Cola into his Cadillac. "So we figured we’d just ride it out and keep an eye on the flood. I think the flood’s going to be more detrimental than the winds."
Formo had been ready for Florence for days, thanks to an evacuation order issued earlier in the week. The early notice had given time for shop owners, landlords and long-time residents alike to get ready.
Weldon Boyd closed his business, Buoy's Beach Bar and Grill on South Ocean Boulevard, on Monday. The bar advertises seafood and burgers, and a dining patio overlooks the dunes of North Myrtle Beach. He expected that it wouldn't be long before the strings of lights wrapped around the palmetto trees outside the bar went dark. The crab legs and oysters in the walk-in freezer would go bad — about $20,000 in food altogether.
Ocean water, Boyd imagined, would cover the bar's yellow brick exterior 3 or 4 feet high. An employee and his father helped Boyd screw waferboard over the doorways and cover the doorsteps with tarps and sandbags. It probably wouldn't be enough to save his new venture, he said.
He had just bought the business in February and opened the place in March. It's a great way to end the summer season, he said facetiously. He chuckled nervously as a plastic bag tumbled along the sandy parking lot.
He took swigs from a clear bottle of orange soda.
"I don't know what else to do," he said. "We've done everything we can. At this point, it's in God's hands."