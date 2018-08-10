Are you a Lego groupie? Know your bricks, plates, tiles, studs and tubes? Have a preference on mini heads — with a smile or without?
A Lego fan convention, known in the business as BrickUniverse, is coming to the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center this weekend.
The attractions include appearances by professional Lego artists (new dream job of all youngsters), building zones and many huge displays, a few of which would reach ceilings in your home or cover the dining room table.
Attractions include an 8-foot model of New York's Woolworth Building that took six days to build, a 20,000-piece re-creation of a Lady Gaga concert and even a replica of the University of South Carolina's Williams-Brice Stadium with a Gamecock logo on the field built by Charleston's David Robinson.