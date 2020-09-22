Isle of Palms to permanently eliminate hundreds of beach parking spots

Isle of Palms greatly restricted beach parking this summer, citing efforts to fight the spread of COVID-19. And now the barrier island is citing traffic safety to permanently eliminate about 200 parking spots.

Questioned by City Council members, Police Chief Kevin Cornett said Tuesday it's naturally safer to not have people crossing roads, but there hasn't actually been a public safety problem with beach-goers crossing Palm Boulevard. That's where beach visitors have traditionally parked in the right-of-way along both sides of the road.

“We have not had incidents involving unsafe practices," Cornett told City Council members during a meeting Tuesday night. “The statistics show that we do not have an issue with that.”

Council members, however, were undeterred by the lack of evidence of a public safety issue and voted 7-1 to permanently eliminate parking on the land side of Palm Boulevard between 22nd and 40th avenues.

Councilman John Moye cast the opposing vote and Councilman Ryan Buckhannon was absent.

“Even though no one has been hurt yet, we don’t want to find ourselves in that position," said Councilwoman Susan Hill Smith.

Parking near public beaches on Charleston-area barrier islands became a heated issue this year as Isle of Palms and Folly Beach temporarily eliminated most of the free parking areas that beachgoers rely upon, citing the pandemic. Sullivan's Island didn't restrict parking, but discouraged beach visitors by prohibiting chairs, umbrellas and coolers.

Most of those restrictions have expired and peak beach season has ended, but Isle of Palms has continued to prohibit non-residents from using the more than 200 free parking spots on the land side of Palm Boulevard below 40th Avenue until Oct. 13.

Now, those spots would be eliminated entirely.

City Administrator Desiree Fragoso said the S.C. Department of Transportation would have to approve the change, along with Isle of Palms' plan to convert all free beach parking areas to paid parking in 2021.

The parking restrictions have spawned a large group of upset area residents — The Charleston Beach Foundation, which has more than 8,500 members and has sued Isle of Palms. That lawsuit is still pending.

Public comments submitted for Tuesday's meeting included several Isle of Palms residents in support of the parking reduction, and far more comments from those opposing the idea. Some residents of Mount Pleasant and Charleston accused Isle of Palms officials of attempting to privatize the beach.

“The selfishness of this council and community makes me sick," said Stuart Schuck of Charleston. "This has nothing to do with safety. “

Island resident Brian Abel said there truly is a public safety issue, and said his family supports the parking reduction.

"Please do not be intimidated by threats of legal action and threats of other retaliation from people who do not live here," said Abel.

Another Isle of Palms resident, Sandra Wade, said it would be "much easier and safer to pull out onto Palm (Boulevard) for drivers, and not to have people darting out from between parked cars."

Lucy Elliott, of Mount Pleasant, said it's no more dangerous to cross Palm Boulevard now than it's been for decades, and there's no evidence to support a safety concern.

"This sudden pearl clutching is disingenuous, as is the feeble attempt at introducing a 'beach bus' after the tourists are all gone," she said.

On Saturday, at Isle of Palms' urging, CARTA started running a free beach shuttle bus from Mount Pleasant to Isle of Palms on Saturdays and Sundays. The first weekend, according to the Charleston Area Regional Transit Authority, the bus served 12 passengers.