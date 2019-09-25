The Isle of Palms Police Department is looking to shake things up, and the first move on the agenda is the quest for a new patch.

Officers hope to showcase the island's unique identity, but the community has mixed feelings on whether a police patch should be strictly business or a little fun.

Police Chief Kevin Cornett, who has held the position since June, said an officer came to him two months ago with the idea to change the patch.

"They wanted to have a fresh start," he said. "I think they were a little taken aback when I said, 'Yes, let's do this.'"

The officers worked together as a team to design a new patch. They've settled on two options, which they've floated to the community. Police staff will have the final vote, Cornett said.

According to Cornett, officers wanted to design a patch that would be distinctive to the island.

"We want to stand out," he said.

For the first design he lists, he said some officers wanted to feature sea turtles because of department's work in keeping them safe. The second design felt even more original.

"No other department has a patch like that," Cornett said.

"One definitely has a professional, polished look. The other one has a fresh look," he said, referring to the first and second design listed, respectively.

Cornett said the community response has been more than he expected. He tweeted a picture of the two potential designs and asked for feedback, and about 70 people responded, voting for which one they liked best.

Officers have asked about redoing our patch. Ultimately, PD staff will vote on a patch. These are just two of the ideas presented at this time. I am just curious which is your vote out of these two? The words and border would be a darker blue on both. pic.twitter.com/NMT6ldm20G — Chief Cornett (@ChiefCornett) September 23, 2019

As of Wednesday, public opinion online was almost evenly split, slightly leaning toward the first design that shares many similarities with the current patch.

However, many were in favor of the second design's bright colors and distinct feel. It did face a few criticisms, with some saying it reminded them of the TV show "Miami Vice" or Clemson's school colors.

Isle of Palms resident Lee Weatherly, who voted for the second design, said, "I think the second version is a unique design that projects the relaxed and friendly feeling of our little island. I loved the inclusion of the turtle on the first design but thought the second design better incorporated the character of the island."

Jennifer Wadford, from Moncks Corner, said she thought the first design looked more professional. "#2 looks like something you might see on a cheesy police show," she said.

Cornett said the current patch was designed by former Police Chief Tom Buckhannon, who retired in 2018 after 23 years as Isle of Palms chief.

The new patch will be only one step of many for a total rebranding of the department, Cornett said. They've planned neighborhood meetings to hear from community members, and the department is working on enhancing its social media communication and working more efficiently with other city departments.