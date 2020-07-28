Isle of Palms plans to eliminate all free parking for non-residents on the barrier island

South Carolina beaches are public land, but being able to enjoy them usually depends on finding a nearby parking space. This month, Isle of Palms made that much more difficult, and costly.

City Council decided earlier this month to temporarily eliminate all but 10 of the city's estimated 562 free parking spots. Only residents are allowed to park in those spaces now, at least until Aug. 16, when the temporary rule expires. Hundreds of paid parking spots were also temporarily eliminated.

Now, for the 2021 beach season, the island's government plans to turn all the free parking across the island into paid parking.

In the most popular area where most of the free parking has long existed, along Palm Boulevard, paid parking would be available but only to those with a smartphone and an app with which to pay the charges, under current plans. Parking rates have not been decided upon.

The S.C. Department of Transportation has already given the city permission to charge for parking in the right-of-way along Palm Boulevard, a state highway, according to SCDOT spokesman Pete Poore.

Public reaction to the parking restrictions, particularly from neighboring Mount Pleasant — which does not charge for parking anywhere — has been harsh.

Tuesday's Isle of Palms City Council meeting began with a reading of 139 written public comments, the majority of which blasted the recent parking restrictions in often scathing terms, accusing council members of attempting to privatize the public beach and potentially benefit rental property owners.

"It frustrates me that my husband and son are allowed to come to IOP to care for your sick and injured but are unable to find a place to park if they want to enjoy the beach," said Allyson Thatcher, a Daniel Island resident whose husband and son are paramedics.

"Enjoy your summer," she wrote. "Wish we could enjoy ours on the beach."

In addition to temporarily eliminating 552 free and 211 paid parking spots at the height of beach season, Isle of Palms raised the weekend parking rate at its municipal lots and doubled parking fines. Parking in the formerly free areas now results in a $100 ticket while parking tickets in paid areas now cost $50, and the town issued 114 tickets last weekend.

“We’re doing what our residents wanted us to do," said Mayor Jimmy Carroll.

City leaders have said they reduced parking in order to reduce the threat of the novel coronavirus, by reducing beach crowding. However, the parking restrictions have resulted in the only available parking being in one small area in the commercial district near Front Beach, crowding beach-goers into a small stretch of the expansive beach.

"It was packed, impossible to social distance," Mount Pleasant resident Jon DiMaina said in a comment submitted for the council meeting.

Critics note that Isle of Palms has been working on plans to restrict parking — particularly free parking — for more than a decade.

"Using a pandemic as cover to privatize a public beach is nothing short of elitist," Mount Pleasant Councilman Jake Rambo said on Twitter.

The crush of beach traffic during the summer can make it difficult for island residents to travel, and day-trippers can crowd portions of the beach. Carroll said public safety is a concern because afternoon thunderstorms can prompt a flood of traffic trying to leave the beach at once, cutting through residential neighborhoods to look for nonexistent shortcuts.

"Everyone goes through the neighborhoods, and some child is going to get hit," he said.

Some island residents support the parking restrictions.

"The sheer volume of beachgoers needs to be controlled, especially in this pandemic, so that we don't have dangerous parking and traffic chaos," resident Joyce Morris said in comments to City Council. "How dare a small group of selfish and irresponsible people, having a tantrum, think they should make the rules on an island where they do not live?"

Many of those who submitted public comments to City Council were not island residents. Of the comments directly about the parking restrictions the city had imposed, 78 opposed those restrictions and a dozen supported them.

“We certainly have received lots of comments and push-back from neighboring communities," said Isle of Palms Administrator Desiree Fragoso.

Island resident Robert Johnston went beyond submitting a public comment. He's furious about the elimination of parking, along with the related increase in parking rates and parking fines, and has asked the state Attorney General to intervene to preserve public access to the beach.

"It’s fundamentally un-American, and it has nothing to do with (COVID-19)," he said. “How does raising the parking fee stop COVID?"

“It’s just reprehensible," said Johnston. “I’m considering funding legal challenges."

He sees the city's actions as an attempt to make it harder for people to access the beach, particularly people with low incomes. Johnston also said businesses on Isle of Palms and in Mount Pleasant will suffer if the city successfully reduces beach visitors.

In March, reacting to the coronavirus pandemic, Isle of Palms, Folly Beach, Edisto Beach and Sullivan's Island each restricted access to the barrier islands to keep non-residents away. There was a domino effect then, with each barrier island worrying that they would see increased visitors due to the restrictions on other islands.

“All those folks were going to be heading our way,” Sullivan’s Island Mayor Patrick O’Neil said in March after the Town Council closed its beaches after learning that neighboring Isle of Palms had done the same.

The island access restrictions and roadblocks were later lifted, but now both Isle of Palms and Folly Beach have limited parking as coronavirus cases in Charleston County surged in July.

Carroll said Isle of Palms, Sullivan's Island and Folly Beach have been coordinating their efforts.