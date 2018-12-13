An Isle of Palms man may spend a total of five days in jail after he cut down two significant trees on the island — on land that he didn't own.
Jonathan Gandolfo, who has been battling the town over the tree cutting incident since 2016, was found guilty on Tuesday of two counts related to the removal of two trees at 408 Carolina Blvd. He did not cut the trees by himself but directed their cutting by a contractor, according to an IOP police incident report.
He was sentenced to 30 days in jail on each count, with the sentence suspended so that Gandolfo would instead spend one day and then two consecutive weekends in the Charleston County Detention Center, and then spend two weekends completing community service. He must also pay a fine of $1,087.
Gandolfo declined to comment on the record on the case. His attorney, Frank Cornely, said his client has not yet made a decision on whether to appeal the verdict, handed down in municipal court, but has 10 days from the conviction to do so.
At the same time, Gandolfo may still face civil penalties from the town, which has the ability to fine him for violating the tree-cutting ordinance.
"We would hope that the lines of communication would remain open so we can amicably resolve (the case)," Cornely said.
Gandolfo did not own the land where the trees were cut, but the owners of the property have not pressed charges against him to date. The property was previously under contract with Gandolfo as the buyer, but the sale was ultimately not executed, Cornely said.
According to the police incident report from 2016, the contractor who cut the trees had texts on his phone from Gandolfo urging that the contractor "be a ninja about it and be quick so the code guys don't interrupt you."
While tree cutting ordinances often cause conflicts between property owners who want to use their land as they see fit and local jurisdictions who seek to preserve the landscape, it's rare that cases reach the point of jail time.
IOP's city council had the option to accept a settlement from Gandolfo in lieu of sending that case to trial, but voted five to four to reject that offer in its Nov. 27 meeting. The terms of the settlement, which was discussed in a closed session, were not immediately available.
Councilman Ryan Buckhannon was one of the members of the panel that rejected the settlement.
"We have laws in place for a reason, and if somebody can just circumvent the laws with money, it's not fair to the rest of the residents," Buckhannon said.
Councilwoman Susan Smith voted to accept the settlement, but said that decision was difficult and she just wanted to make sure the city got a positive outcome from the case.
"I mainly just wanted to make sure that (Gandolfo) had some punitive consequences," she said, adding that she hopes the outcome of the court case "sends a strong message that we are a community that values trees."
At the trial, an arborist testifying in Gandolfo's defense argued there was not enough evidence to prove the two cut trees were actually protected under IOP's ordinances, Cornely said. The city employed its own competing tree expert, and ultimately the jury found that argument more compelling.
Gandolfo, who sought a council seat in IOP last year, said then the tree cutting episode spurred him to run for the position.
Ultimately, he lost a three-way runoff for two seats, bested by Buckhannon and John Moye.