Isle of Palms man confesses to murder of Pennsylvania woman from 2016

More than five years after a Pennsylvania woman was shot to death in her home, a man living on Isle of Palms has confessed to killing her.

Agents with the Pennsylvania Attorney General's Office and Charleston County sheriff's deputies arrested 34-year-old Sand Dollar Drive resident Christopher Gordon Kowalski on Feb. 8 and booked him into the Sheriff Al Cannon Detention Center pending extradition to Pennsylvania, authorities said.

A criminal complaint and other information from the Pennsylvania Attorney General's Office outlines further details about the killing.

Jean Tuggy, 60, was at her home in Pine Grove Mills, an unincorporated community near State College, Pa., when she was shot twice with a 9mm pistol, the Attorney General's Office said.

Tuggy was found dead in her home at 2:47 p.m. Jan. 21, 2016, after two women called 911 when Tuggy didn't meet up with them and they couldn't reach her, according to the criminal complaint.

The callers said they went to Tuggy's home, saw her car in the driveway, and found the font and side doors still locked, according to the complaint. The women found an unlocked basement door at the back of the home, entered, and found Tuggy in the living room, lying in a large pool of blood.

"Over the course of the five-year investigation, agents identified Tuggy's former Wegmans coworker, (Kowalski), as a potential suspect," prosecutors said.

Investigators learned that she'd struck up a friendship with him and he became romantically interested in her, prosecutors said. About the time of the slaying, Kowalski owned a 9mm pistol that he later sold.

Authorities tracked down the pistol and, although they couldn't definitively match the bullets recovered from Tuggy's body to it, authorities said the gun couldn't be ruled out "due to the significant similarities noted in the bullet comparisons and the fact that it matched the bullets in all class characteristics," the complaint said.

A forensic analysis of Tuggy's computer revealed Facebook chat logs in which both she and Kowalski said they struggled with loneliness, according to the complaint.

The chat logs do not specify who is sending the message, but it was apparent that Tuggy and Kowalski exchanged phone numbers and were speaking.

After his arrest in South Carolina, Kowalski initially told investigators he and Tuggy were just friends, but eventually admitted they'd engaged in sexual activity, the complaint said. He initially claimed the shooting was accidental — that he'd gone over to visit her and a gun fell out of his coat pocket before going off twice.

When investigators told him his story didn't make sense, he confessed.

"The truth is, I killed her," the complaint quoted Kowalski. "I killed her because I was depressed, down and hopeless. I was having a mid-life crisis."

Kowalski told investigators he shot Tuggy once in the lower back, the complaint said. She fell onto the arm of a couch. He went to fire a second shot but the gun jammed. He cleared the chamber and fired again, hitting her in the back of the head.

"Kowalski stated that he turned Tuggy's oxygen off to ensure she was dead," the complaint said.

According to the complaint, he gathered the two spent bullet casings, locked the doors and left through the basement door to avoid being seen. He then threw the casings away at a pizza restaurant.

Investigators were able to connect her death to him following an interview with a close friend of Tuggy's in January 2019, the complaint said. The friend told investigators Tuggy told him about a coworker named Chris who had a "Polish-sounding last name," that may have ended in "-ski."

Tuggy's friend told investigators he believed the suspect worked with her at Wegmans, attended a local Lutheran church and was in his late 20s to early 30s, the complaint said.

A search of records at Good Shepard Lutheran Church in State College revealed a former member named Christopher Kowalski, as well as his date of birth, the complaint said. Investigators matched that information to his Wegmans employment records and traced him to Isle of Palms, where he'd moved "in the later part of 2016."