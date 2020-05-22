Isle of Palms looks to increase parking fees, fines for violators

Isle of Palms gave a first nod to new parking fees and fines, but they won't go into effect for the Memorial Day weekend.

Mayor Jimmy Carroll said City Council needs to give a second and third reading, and a public hearing will be scheduled before new rate structures would be set.

The daily parking fee in municipal lots would remain $10 from Mondays through Fridays and increase from $12 to $15 on Saturdays, Sundays and legal holidays.

Fees at meters along Ocean Boulevard from 10th and 14th avenues would go from $2 to $2.50 an hour. Meter violations would go from $25 to $50, parking in loading zones would go from $100 to $200 and other parking violations would go from $50 to $100.

"Based on what we've been experiencing because of unbridled growth in the tri-county areas and there being only three public beaches, we're being swarmed," Carroll said. "Our residents want us to do something about trying to control what's been happening to our island."

The measure received unanimous support during a brief teleconferenced City Council meeting on Friday afternoon.

Councilman Randy Bell said the current $50 fine for illegal parking is being treated as a parking fee by the public, who show "complete disdain" for the city's parking rules, but the increase may alter that perception.