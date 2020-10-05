Isle of Palms hits the brakes on paid parking plan for beach access areas

ISLE OF PALMS — A plan to charge for parking near the beach in 2021 in areas where parking has long been free could be delayed due to a lawsuit.

The city administration and council members are concerned that Isle of Palms could spend money preparing to charge for parking only to be prohibited from doing so.

“Due to the public outcry that we’ve seen all summer, and the pending litigation the city has with the public beaches group, it may be necessary for the city to delay the implementation of paid parking until those issues are resolved," city Administrator Desiree Fragoso said at a Public Safety Committee meeting Monday.

Council members on the committee — Ryan Buckhannon, Phillip Pounds and Jimmy Ward — had mixed opinions on the recommendation.

“I think we ought to go full steam ahead and have everything ready for spring," said Pounds.

Ward and Buckhannon said it would make sense to keep planning for paid parking, but held the city should not spend money yet on signs, enforcement vehicles and other expenses.

The city's plan has been to charge for parking in all areas where nonresidents are currently allowed to park near the beach for free, including along Palm Boulevard. Officials say paid parking would generate revenue that, among other things, could be used to improve the rutted right-of-way where people park along the side of state roads on the island.

“We may have no choice but to wait," Fragoso said. "We don’t know yet."

Opponents of the plan claim it's an effort to discourage beach visitors. The Charleston Beach Foundation formed this year due to the island's temporary restrictions on parking this summer and plans for paid parking next year.

A lawsuit filed by the organization is ongoing.

“We are encouraged to hear that our group’s pending litigation, as well as our advocacy on these issues, have made an impact on the issue of paid parking," said Lee Rowland, director of the Charleston Beach Foundation.

Isle of Palms has restricted beach parking for months, citing the COVID-19 pandemic. At one point, most free parking areas and some paid parking were closed to visitors, and some restrictions are ongoing.

In September, the island announced plans to permanently eliminate some public parking along the land side of Palm Boulevard, citing public safety issues. The S.C. Department of Transportation responded the next day, telling Isle of Palms officials that the department would not allow the elimination of parking along the state road.

“I am of the opinion that the public has the right to park along the state-owned right of way, unless SCDOT identifies a safety related issue,” DOT Secretary Christy Hall said in a letter to the town. “To date, we have not identified any safety issues along Palm Boulevard that would warrant the elimination of parking.”

Council members on Monday complained that the state has not repaired the rutted right-of-way and has demanded studies before approving more crosswalks to improve safety.

“What’s really been interesting is, we’ve been trying to reach out to DOT for years for guidance and help on parking," Buckhannon said.