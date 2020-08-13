Isle of Palms extends some restrictions on beach parking, allows other to expire

Some controversial beach parking restrictions that prompted a lawsuit against Isle of Palms will be allowed to expire Sunday, but City Council has decided others will remain in place into mid-October.

The net result, compared to what would have happened if City Council had done nothing at a meeting Thursday morning, will be less parking rather than more.

The city extended restrictions on some free parking areas well past the end of the beach season. Hundreds of free parking spaces that were available earlier this year will continue to be restricted to residents only, until Oct. 13.

On the plus side, officials relaxing parking meter and kiosk requirements in the business district. They will now be free parking after 6 p.m., instead of having to pay until 8 p.m., in an attempt to help businesses that have suffered under the parking restrictions.

“Their business dropped dramatically, the next day," after the city eliminated half the paid parking spots in the business district in mid-July, Councilman Jimmy Ward said.

Officials blamed the business downturn on the lack of parking for both customers and employees, though some Mount Pleasant residents had promoted the idea of boycotting Isle of Palms businesses after the island banned non-residents from many parking areas. Councilman Ryan Buckhannon said business owners have told him revenues plunged by 20 to 60 percent, but parking restriction advocate Councilman Randy Bell said the pandemic should solely get the blame.

"Let’s not continue to accept blame on this council for business being down," Bell said. “We have a pandemic going on, and all these measures are temporary measures."

Bell and council members John Moye and Phillip Pounds opposed returning municipal lots to full capacity, but were out-voted.

The city's July emergency restrictions temporarily prohibited non-residents from using 763 parking spots on the island, including all but 10 free parking spaces on the island, until Aug. 16. Most restrictions will expire Sunday, as planned.

In a specially called meeting Thursday, town officials said the expiration of most parking restrictions — meant to reduce the spread of the new coronavirus — will allow visitors to spread out to more parts of the beach. Critics of the restrictions had noted that the only parking left on the island for non-residents was clustered in a small part of the city.

“I think Palm Boulevard is the best place we can open up, and we are being reasonable and conservative by opening up one side of the street," said Councilwoman Susan Hill Smith.

Municipal parking areas in the commercial district will return to full capacity after being restricted to 50 percent, and the popular free parking area along the beach side of Palm Boulevard between 21st and 40th avenues will reopen Sunday.

However, City Council also voted Thursday morning to prohibit parking on the land side of Palm Boulevard, also between 21st and 40th avenues, until Oct, 13. That takes more than 200 free parking spots off the table for non-residents.

Parking will once again be permitted along 3rd through 9th avenues, at the south end of the island, but will be restricted to one side of the street until Oct. 13. Free parking will also be allowed once again on the land side of Palm Boulevard between 42nd and 57th avenues.

The barrier island has announced plans to convert all free parking to paid parking for the 2021 beach season, for non-residents. There has also been discussion about permanently banning parking on the land side of Palm Boulevard between 21st and 40th avenues.

A lawsuit challenging the parking restrictions is ongoing, and also challenges the city's use of emergency meetings to adopts regulations that, the lawsuit alleges, were not emergencies.