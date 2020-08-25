Isle of Palms advances plan eliminating free beach parking for non-residents

The Isle of Palms moved ahead with plans to eliminate all free beach season parking for non-residents starting in 2021, and would charge more for parking than many beach communities in South Carolina.

Pending final approval by City Council, the rules would convert the city's remaining 383 free parking spots to paid parking seven days a week from March 1 to Oct. 31, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Councilman John Moye cast the lone vote against the plan at Tuesday's meeting. He said the city's parking restrictions have soured relations with other local governments — Charleston County in particular — and he suggested the paid parking rules should only be in place on weekends, from Memorial Day to Labor Day.

Details of Isle of Palms' regulations could change as an ordinance is developed — the expected parking ordinance would need two votes of City Council — but the current plan received an 8-1 vote Tuesday, indicating strong support.

Councilman Randy Bell pointed out that money from new paid parking areas is already anticipated in the city's adopted budget for the 12 months that began July 1.

“This plan wouldn’t take place until March," he said. "There’s plenty of time for more discussion with the county.”

Council members had previously been told by City Administrator Desiree Fragoso that a decision was needed this month to give the city staff enough time to prepare for paid parking next year. Tuesday's vote directed the staff to move forward with those preparations.

Beach parking is already lucrative for Isle of Palms. The city collected $818,458 in 2019 from its Front Beach parking kiosks and city lots, which combined have 563 paid parking spaces, according to the city's parking study.

The city's budget says the annual cost of "beach visitor support" has averaged less than $500,000 over the most recent three years; that's parking management, beach service officers, beach cleanup, public restrooms and related capital costs.

During the summer beach season, which Isle of Palms considers to be seven months of the year, monthly calls to the police department and fire department increase by roughly 50 percent, according to the city. The cost of staffing those departments appropriately is not counted in the city's beach visitor support costs.

On top of the parking revenue recorded in 2019, the city raised its parking rates this year. That's expected to add $235,830 to the town's budget, pushing parking revenue from existing kiosks and parking lots above $1 million.

Converting the currently free parking areas to paid spaces would bring in still more money, some of which the city is already counting upon, as Bell noted.

City Council has been considering several plans for paid parking that, depending on what areas were included and if paid parking would run all week or just on weekends, were projected to raise between $180,968 and $485,966 annually, on top of the money the city already collects.

The current plan would be worth an estimated $331,774, the city estimates, because some of the free parking areas were previously eliminated entirely. Add it all up, and Isle of Palms would expect to collect at least a half-million-dollars more annually than before the rate increase and paid parking changes made this year.

Isle of Palms now charges $2.50 hourly at city kiosks, while Folly Beach and other barrier islands charge $2, a city presentation noted. Isle of Palms city parking lots charge $15 daily on weekends.

Neighboring Sullivan's Island and Mount Pleasant don't charge for parking anywhere, although Sullivan's Island has considered charging non-residents. Folly Beach has both paid and free parking areas, and in July eliminated about 80 percent of the free spots for the rest of the 2020 beach season.

Isle of Palms' paid parking plan was in the works before the new coronavirus pandemic, and is not directly related to the city's decision to prohibit non-resident from using most of the island's parking spots for a month this summer.

At a July 15 meeting, City Council decided to temporarily eliminate all but 10 of the city’s estimated 562 free parking spots, and hundreds of paid parking spots. A lawsuit, which is still pending, was filed in response by members of the Charleston Area Public Beach Access & Parking Group, a Facebook page that now has about 8,500 member.

Only Isle of Palms residents were allowed to park in those many hundreds of beach spaces until Aug. 16, when the temporary rule expired. But not all of the free parking returned; the city eliminated 178 free spots on the land side of Palm Boulevard between 21st and 40th avenues, leaving 383 free parking spaces.

Most of the parking spots are along the beach side of Palm Boulevard, where visitors can park in the state-owned right-of-way along the road and walk to a beach access path without crossing any streets. Other free spaces are on the land side of Palm Boulevard above 42nd Avenue, and at the north end of the island along 3rd through 9th avenues, or in a small parking lot at Breach Inlet.