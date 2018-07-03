The Lowcountry can get alarmingly hot in the summer, with temperatures often rising above 90 degrees.
It's not just uncomfortable; it can be a matter of survival.
On the hottest days, the best thing to do is just stay inside. But when you can't cancel your outdoor plans, it's important to know the signs that you or someone around you could be overheating.
Too much exposure to heat can cause heat exhaustion, which is a relatively minor condition that can be treated rather easily. The symptoms include headaches, nausea, fatigue, muscle cramps, dizziness and cool, pale or flushed skin, according to the American Red Cross.
"If you live in the Lowcountry, you’ve probably had some heat exhaustion at some point," said Keith Borg, an associate professor of adult and pediatric emergency medicine at the Medical University of South Carolina.
But left untreated, it can lead to a heat stroke, which is a serious, life-threatening condition.
"The biggest differential to heat stroke is a change of mental status," Borg said.
That's because overheating can get to a point of disrupting the blood flow to the brain, he said. People having a heat stroke often become confused about where they are or what's happening. They might vomit or lose consciousness.
"So you’ve gone from something that can be treatable and addressable on a minor end to something that’s life-threatening and severe," Borg said.
Before it gets to that point, the best thing to do is to move to a cooler place immediately, drink water slowly and do whatever possible to cool down by sitting under air conditioning, fanning yourself, dousing in cold water or removing tight-fitting clothing.
But if there are any signs of a heat stroke, call 911 immediately.
Babies, young children and the elderly are most at risk of overheating, but medications can also factor in to how your body responds to excessive heat, Borg said.
"There’s a long list of medications that can predispose you, some blood pressure medications and a lot of psychiatric medications, interestingly enough," he said.
If you're going outside to exercise or do yard work, it's best to check the weather beforehand and plan around the hottest times of the day.
"I think the mistake we make in South Carolina is we think we are accustomed to this hot weather, so we think we can go out and do our normal activity, when actually we cannot," said Louise Welch Williams, regional chief executive officer of the American Red Cross' Palmetto S.C. Region.
Heat can also lead to dehydration more quickly. But just sipping from a water bottle won't necessarily prevent heat exhaustion.
You should also take frequent breaks from direct sunlight and rest in a cool or shady area. It's best to wear loose-fitting, light-colored clothing.
No matter what, don't leave children or pets in a car. If you keep pets outside, refill their water bowls throughout the day.
