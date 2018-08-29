Wealthy contributors to a South Carolina program that provides scholarships for special-needs students were handed a way to make large profits from their "donations" this year, thanks to changes in the federal tax code. This summer, contributions flooded in.
Now, proposed IRS regulations could close that loophole for future donors to the state's Exceptional SC scholarship and tax credit program. However, the South Carolina taxpayers who contributed $12 million to the program would not be affected by the change, because it would only apply to contributions made after Aug. 27.
Exceptional SC Executive Director Chad Connelly said the impact of the regulations won't be clear until after hearings and public comment periods this fall.
"It's not a done deal," said Connelly, who said any impact on Exceptional SC donors would be an unintended consequence of the proposed rule.
The IRS rule targets high-tax states such as California and New York, where residents are hardest-hit by a new $10,000 limit on federal income tax deductions for state and local taxes. Some states have proposed ways for residents to treat tax payments as charitable gifts, allowing the payments to be claimed as federal charitable deductions and thwarting the $10,000 limit on state and local tax deductions.
"The proposed rule will uphold that limitation by preventing attempts to convert tax payments into charitable contributions," Treasury Secretary Steven T. Mnuchin said, according to Tribune News Service.
South Carolina's Educational Credit for Exceptional Needs Children Fund, known as Exceptional SC, is caught up in the changes because like the targeted programs in other states, it's a way to convert tax payments into charitable contributions.
“The IRS was concerned this was a blatant getting-around of the SALT (state and local tax) cap," said Columbia tax attorney and former S.C. Department of Revenue Director Burnie Maybank. "We all hoped they would grandfather the existing programs.”
Contributors to Exceptional SC can get dollar-for-dollar state tax credits, refunding the entire amount they contributed as long it doesn't exceed 60 percent of their state tax bill. For every dollar contributed to Exceptional SC, South Carolina typically gives up a dollar of tax revenue, and although there's potentially no cost to the "donors," the contributions count as charitable gifts.
That wasn't a big deal for most taxpayers — those not subject to the Alternative Minimum Tax — because under the previous federal rules contributors to Exceptional SC were trading one federal deduction for another of equal value. They were reducing deductible state taxes while increasing deductible charitable deductions.
The Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 changed the math.
Capping deductions of state and local taxes at $10,000 eliminated the dollar-for-dollar trade-off between deducting state taxes and claiming charitable donations. Under the new rules, a large donor could claim a deduction on top of, rather than instead of, their maximum state and local tax deduction.
That meant they could effectively turn every dollar contributed into as much as $1.37 in tax savings — a huge guaranteed profit in a matter of months.
“There’s no question that the tax reform was something that accountants let people know about," said Connelly.
The new IRS rule would close the loophole by requiring that deductions for charitable gifts be reduced, dollar-for-dollar, by tax credits resulting from such contributions, above certain thresholds.
Connelly said he doesn't think Exceptional SC contributors are in it for the money. Connelly said that before and after the tax law changes "the biggest donors were the same," and there are many small donors, too.
“Some of these people are elderly, and give $5,000 or $10,000," he said.
The Exceptional SC money is used to provide scholarships of up to $11,000 each for South Carolina special needs students at K-12 private schools. In addition to the $12 million set aside for donor tax credits this year, the state is directly funding $2 million in refundable tax credits for parents, who can apply on Sept. 17.