IOP will add more beach parking on Palm Boulevard with angled spaces

ISLE OF PALMS — This beach town has been embroiled in a conflict with the state over how much parking to provide free to non-islanders, but a compromise is in sight.
During its March 23 meeting, Isle of Palms City Council unanimously approved "angled" or diagonal parking along a stretch of Palm Boulevard where out-of-towners often park before heading to the beach.
The city will have to pass an official ordinance in subsequent meetings, but the vote lets the S.C. Department of Transportation move forward with creating the spaces by installing concrete stops before Memorial Day.
Right now, IOP only allows parallel parking on the landward side of this section of Palm Boulevard, between 22nd and 40th Avenue. Diagonal spots would fit more vehicles in the same area, but parallel parking will remain on the other side of the street, where a drainage ditch constricts space.
City Administrator Desirée Fragoso said the changes will increase the availability to 267 spaces, from 190 previously.
"It's more organized," Mayor Jimmy Carroll said. "It's going to make it easier for our police department to enforce, and it’ll make it safer for fire trucks and EMS vehicles to go down Palm Boulevard."
Carroll and Fragoso said the new arrangement will allow cars to pull out of spaces onto a shoulder, instead of directly onto the boulevard. Also, it will be easier for vehicles to pull to the side if emergency responders need to make it down the road quickly.
Blair Hahn, an islander who has been concerned with safety in local parking, called the plan "a win-win for everybody" in part because of the improved space for emergency responders to maneuver.
The barrier island has been the center of statewide controversy over beach parking for months after temporarily slashing all free non-resident parking on a section of Palm Boulevard to enforce social distancing on the beach last July. Opponents said the city was really trying to make the public beach private by making it harder to park on the island.
But that plan was rejected by the DOT which has jurisdiction over the road.
DOT then went back even further and pulled its approval for the IOP's 2015 parking plan. By compromising with angled parking on part of Palm, the city will be able to keep the rest of its 2015 plan for parking on the island, Carroll said.
IOP faces other pressures, including a lawsuit over its elimination of spaces and dueling Statehouse bills that could either remove its control of parking or make it immune from state interference.