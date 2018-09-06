Berkeley County investigators are taking a fresh look at an investigation into a 26-year-old Moncks Corner woman and her infant who died under suspicious circumstances in 2008, the authorities said Thursday as they named the woman’s husband as a person of interest.
Kadie Major and 9-month-old River Lynn were found dead alongside railroad tracks near Oakley Road a cool and rainy day that January. Major, whose death was ruled a suicide at the time, was also at least four months pregnant with a boy, who was to be named Aadon. Her 2006 white Chevrolet Colorado was found nearby.
Major was last seen around 8:30 p.m. the night before.
Authorities said that Major was found Jan. 17 lying near the tracks with significant injuries consistent with being struck by a train. The child was found in a creek about 50 yards away, authorities said. Her cause of death was ruled a drowning, said Berkeley County Coroner Bill Salisbury, and her manner of death remains undetermined.
At the time, officials said that there were no visible signs of injury found on River Lynn, and she did not appear to have been hit by the train.
"I am 100-percent confident that no stone will go unturned," said Vicky Hall, who is Kadie's mother. "And if there's any way to get answers, it will get done."
In an emotional press conference Thursday, Berkeley County Sheriff Duane Lewis announced that a task force comprising officials from Berkeley and Charleston county sheriff’s offices, S.C. Law Enforcement Division and the S.C. Highway Patrol were spearheading the investigation's renewed efforts. Officials stopped short of referring to Major's death as a homicide, instead referring to it only as a death investigation.
Lewis added that the state of the truck, which was locked and secured, found near the scene added to investigators' and family members' rationale that the deaths were suspicious. He also said that authorities had interviewed numerous physicians who were treating Major at the time of her death, and that none of them provided information that would indicate she was suicidal.
"It's a small part of larger puzzle," he said.
Lewis said that Major's mother and private investigators hired by the family approached him about six months ago, armed with previously undisclosed information about Major's death. Lewis declined to elaborate what information prompted authorities to revisit the case, citing the ongoing nature of the investigation.
He did, however, say that authorities had multiple persons of interest including Major's husband, Aaron, who could not be reached for comment.
The sheriff said at the press conference that investigators had spoken to Aaron Major and others.
"He's not the only one," Lewis said, adding that the task force was "casting a wide net."
Nobody has been charged with any wrongdoing.
"It's been a long 10 years of trying to get answers," Hall said. "I believe this was not a case of suicide. And I know that."