The State Law Enforcement Division is investigating claims of sexual violence at an evaluation center for juvenile offenders.

On Dec. 15, an "alleged sexual assault between youth occurred" at a Department of Juvenile Justice facility in Columbia, Jarid Munsch, a DJJ spokesman, said in an email.

Munsch said DJJ Director Freddie Pough asked SLED to investigate sexual assault claims made against juveniles. Munsch declined to say how many youth are claiming they were sexually assaulted.

Tommy Crosby, a SLED spokesman, also declined to release details, citing the ongoing investigation.

A DJJ review of how agency staff handled the incident is also underway, Munsch said.

The episode occurred at the Midlands Evaluation Center in Columbia, one of three regional facilities that provide "court-ordered evaluations for adjudicated juveniles" before their cases are resolved, according to DJJ's website.

The center houses young offenders. By law, they are not allowed to stay at the center for more than 45 days.