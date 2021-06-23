Investigation into Murdaugh slayings shines new light on old cases

COLUMBIA — A search for suspects in the high-profile Murdaugh killings has reignited police interest in two other deaths with ties to the prominent Lowcountry family.

The State Law Enforcement Division has opened an investigation into the unsolved death of 19-year-old Stephen Smith, whose body was found in July 2015 in Hampton County, spokesman Tommy Crosby said. Information gathered as part of the Murdaugh double-murder case in Colleton County prompted the agency to open the new investigation.

Crosby did not say what information led to the decision.

Meanwhile, a grand jury has been empaneled to investigate possible officer misconduct during the investigation of the 2019 boat crash that killed 19-year-old Mallory Beach, according to multiple sources.

Paul Murdaugh, who was fatally shot June 7 along with his mother, Maggie, was criminally charged with crashing the boat into a bridge while intoxicated.

The Attorney General's Office said the charges against Paul Murdaugh would be dropped as soon as the agency received official documentation of his death. But agency spokesman Robert Kittle confirmed last week that the overall investigation into Beach's death is still ongoing. He declined to discuss it in detail.

An attorney for the Beach family issued a statement last week saying that the family hoped the attorney general would “prosecute any improprieties related to any attempts by any member of law enforcement to influence the original criminal investigation.” An attorney for another passenger in the boat said he was encouraged the state was looking into “the inexplicable disappearance of important evidence and other lapses by the initial investigating authorities.”

Paul's brothers John Marvin and Randy Murdaugh denied the family had influenced the crash investigation in an ABC interview that aired June 17.

The Murdaugh family has reportedly been trying to arrange the offer of a $100,000 reward leading to the arrest and conviction of those involved in the fatal shooting of Paul Murdaugh, 22, and his mother, Maggie, 52, at the family's hunting lodge near Islandton. SLED and Crime Stoppers are said to have balked at handling a reward that large, so the family is working on an alternative solution, according to a source familiar with the matter.

Crosby did not immediately have a comment to offer on a possible reward. Crime Stoppers of Lowcountry could not be reached for comment, but the organization's website states it offers maximum rewards of $1,000 for information.

Stephen Smith

Smith was found dead the morning of July 8, 2015, in the middle of Sandy Run Road near Joe Miley Road in Hampton, according to state Highway Patrol investigative records obtained by The Post and Courier through a Freedom of Information Act request.

Details at the scene suggested Smith was not killed in a hit-and-run accident. Investigators noted there was no vehicle debris or skid marks on the road. Smith suffered blunt-force trauma to the head, but his loosely tied shoes remained on his feet, records state.

Authorities initially suspected Smith had been shot in the head, but that didn't turn out to be the case. In a preliminary report, a pathologist suggested Smith was possibly struck by a passing motor vehicle's mirror, causing his injury and death.

Investigators disagreed with the assessment, records state, which led to "heated" discussions. A lance corporal asked the pathologist whether it was possible a person wielding a baseball bat had struck Smith from a moving vehicle. The pathologist told the corporal it was possible, but it was his job to figure out what struck him, not hers, records state.

Investigators chased numerous tips in the investigation, including some involving members of the Murdaugh family, but the case remains unsolved.

Smith, a 2014 graduate of Wade Hampton High School in Hampton, was attending OC Tech of Orangeburg and was studying to become a registered nurse at the time of his death, according to his obituary.

Authorities suspected he was struck by a semi-truck while walking on the two-lane road after running out of gas. Investigators found his car parked a few miles away, with the gas tank hatch open and the gas cap hanging from the side. His wallet was still inside the locked car, which would not start, records stated.

His mother, Sandy Smith, told The Augusta Chronicle in 2015 the scenario envisioned by police didn't make sense, as her son would have jumped out of the way of an oncoming truck.

“The way his body was laying in the road, with his arm dislocated and bent back behind his body, I just don’t believe that he was struck by the mirror of a vehicle," she told the newspaper.

Attempts to reach Sandy Smith June 23 were unsuccessful.

Mallory Beach

When he was 19, Paul Murdaugh was charged with boating under the influence causing death and two lesser offenses in connection with allegations that he piloted a boat into a bridge near Beaufort while intoxicated, causing Beach's death.

On Feb. 24, 2019, Paul Murdaugh and five friends went boating from an oyster roast north of Beaufort to a Murdaugh family house on the Chechessee River south of town, court records state.

The group, who had been consuming alcohol throughout the day, stopped in downtown Beaufort at Paul's insistence to buy shots of liquor, according to testimony from his friends.

On their way back to the family house, Paul Murdaugh slammed the boat into a bridge connecting Parris Island to the rest of Beaufort County. All of the passengers were flung into the creek.

Beach did not come up from the water. Her body was recovered a week later.

Paul Murdaugh was awaiting trial in that case at the time of his slaying.

Paul and his mother were shot to death with separate guns on the grounds of the family's sprawling property known as Moselle, which sits near the Salkehatchie River along the border of Colleton and Hampton counties.

Authorities have released scant details about the episode and no suspects have been named in the slayings.

Earlier this week, SLED released heavily redacted reports from their investigation of the case.

The Post and Courier filed a lawsuit June 17 against the Colleton County Sheriff's Office and SLED accusing the two agencies of violating the S.C. Freedom of Information Act in the double-murder investigation.

SLED has set up a tip line for the Murdaugh case. Tips can be submitted by calling 803-896-2605.