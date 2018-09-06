Berkeley County investigators are taking a fresh look into the decade-old death of a Moncks Corner woman and her infant who died under suspicious circumstances in 2008, authorities said Thursday.
Kadie Major, 26, and 9-month-old River Lynn were found dead alongside railroad tracks near Oakley Road on a cool, rainy day in January.
Major, whose death was ruled a suicide at the time, was at least four months pregnant with a boy who was to be named Aadon. Her white 2006 Chevrolet Colorado pickup was found nearby.
Major was last seen around 8:30 p.m. the day before.
Authorities said Major was found lying near the tracks with significant injuries consistent with being struck by a train. The child was found in a creek about 50 yards away, authorities said.
The girl's cause of death was ruled a drowning, Berkeley County Coroner Bill Salisbury said, and her manner of death remains undetermined.
At the time, officials said that there were no visible signs of injury found on River Lynn, and she did not appear to have been hit by the train.
"I am 100 percent confident that no stone will go unturned," said Vicky Hall, Kadie's mother. "And if there's any way to get answers, it will get done."
In an emotional news conference Thursday, Berkeley County Sheriff Duane Lewis announced that a task force made up of officials from sheriff's offices in Berkeley and Charleston counties, the State Law Enforcement Division and the S.C. Highway Patrol would lead the renewed effort.
Officials stopped short of referring to Major's death as a homicide, instead describing it only as a death investigation.
Because it was locked, the truck found near the scene raised suspicion among investigators and family members, Lewis said.
Authorities have interviewed several physicians who were treating Major at the time of her death, and none provided information indicating she was suicidal, the sheriff added.
"It's a small part of a larger puzzle," he said.
Lewis said Major's mother and private investigators hired by the family approached him about six months ago, armed with previously undisclosed information about Major's death. Lewis declined to elaborate, citing the ongoing probe.
He did, however, say that authorities had multiple persons of interest.
They have talked with the victim's husband, Aaron Major, the sheriff said. The Post and Courier's attempts to reach the husband were not successful. Others have been interviewed.
"He's not the only one," Lewis said of the husband, adding that the task force was "casting a wide net."
Nobody has been charged with any wrongdoing.
"It's been a long 10 years of trying to get answers," Hall said. "I believe this was not a case of suicide. And I know that."