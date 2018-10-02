COLUMBIA — The state bank that funds large highway projects revived plans to complete Interstate 526 over James and Johns islands, four months after abandoning the venture.
The State Transportation Infrastructure Bank board voted 5-2 Tuesday to negotiate a new contract with Charleston County and S.C. Department of Transportation to put the project back on track.
It reversed the bank's decision in June, when a majority gave up on the extension, complaining the county had repeatedly failed to come up with a reliable, practical plan for funding its portion.
The shift occurred after Gov. Henry McMaster intervened. He became a supporter earlier this year after a partial closure of what's known as the Mark Clark Expressway — the section connecting Mount Pleasant to North Charleston — created a traffic nightmare for weeks.
The involved parties met in his office Aug. 28.
Under the tentative terms, the county agrees to raise its contribution from $117 million to $305 million to fully cover the increased cost estimates — which would make it the largest local investment in any single capital project in the county's history. Where that additional money will come from remains unclear.
"There's a very grateful Charleston," Charleston County Councilman Elliott Summey told Gov. Henry McMaster after the vote. "Without Henry McMaster, there is no 526."
The governor, who's running for his first full term, walked into the meeting along with his running mate, Pamela Evette, after the State Transportation Infrastructure Bank voted 5-2 to reconsider squashing the project.
“The completion of 526 is very important to the future of our state. Everything we do is based on infrastructure,” McMaster said after the meeting. “It’s going to take years to build. We need to get started.”
With McMaster watching, his two appointees — Chairman John White of Spartanburg and Ernest Duncan of Aiken — backed it this time.
Both snubbed the governor's request to support it in June. At that increasingly testy exchange, White and County Council Chairman Vic Rawl accused each other of not being forthright.
White said the plan the county presented in May wasn't a plan at all, as it essentially left the bank picking up the balance. Rawl did not attend Tuesday's meeting, and told the newspaper on Monday that he had "no idea" what the bank board's meeting would be about.
The 526 extension would be a new path from West Ashley, through Johns Island all the way to the James Island connector. The idea is to connect it with other major roads and ultimately the existing parts of 526, completing a traffic loop around the center of the region.
In a joint agreement with the county and DOT, the state bank agreed more than a decade ago to pay for it. At the time, it cost $420 million. But the project was put on hold in 2015 when new estimates revealed it would cost more like $725 million. Since then, the bank and the county have been divided on whether to raise the funds to cover it or abandon the project altogether.
Under the new terms, the county would pay the balance, and the state bank would only be on the hook for the $420 million it already committed a decade ago. Tuesday's vote provided 45 days for the details to be signed.
Charleston County Council will ratify the bank's action at a special meeting Tuesday night, Summey said.
"We’re going to roll up our sleeves and get this thing built," he said.
Opponents said the board's action Tuesday still didn't address how exactly the county will come up with the funds, the defining question of the years-long dispute.
Jason Crowley with the Coastal Conservation League said the move is merely political pandering, noting the 45-day deadline comes after the November election.
"We still don't have the money in place. Where is this money suddenly coming from?" he asked. "This was a campaign move."
The project is still likely at least five years away, due to the permitting process and expected lawsuits, Summey said.
"We have various sources for funding and that’s where they’ll come from when the time comes," he said, adding that borrowing probably won't be needed.
The county has agreed to pay all costs for defending the project in court.
"Bring on the lawsuits. The faster they come, the faster we can" dispose of them, said state Sen. Sandy Senn, R-Charleston.
Earlier this year, McMaster signed a law that put a 90-day limit on how long a permit can be tied up in court on an environmental appeal. Previously, state-issued permits could be blocked indefinitely.
This isn't the first time the 526 project has seemingly come back from the dead.
The seven-mile extension of I-526 has long been controversial. Supporters call it a crucial link for relieving traffic congestion, while opponents contend it would further fuel suburban sprawl on Johns Island and that the money would be better spent on smaller road projects.
The board was on the verge of spiking the project in May but instead declined to make any decision — at McMaster’s request.
McMaster initially did not take a position on the project itself, asking only that board members hash out questions openly. Weeks later he told the bank to fund it, saying the closure of two lanes of the interstate over the Wando River later in May showed why the project on the other side of the peninsula is necessary.
Conservationists had hoped the June vote finally spelled the project's death knell.
That previous decision essentially doubled down on the board’s May 2016 decision to unwind the project it initially committed $420 million toward in 2007.
The board then tentatively approved an additional $138 million in 2012 after the estimated price tag climbed to $558 million. It took back that boost when estimates climbed above $725 million three years later.
Under state law, the governor gets two representatives on the seven-member bank board.
McMaster appointed White in March 2017 to replace Charleston real estate developer Vince Graham, after Charleston-area legislators complained Graham was blocking the 526 project. Duncan is the governor's other representative, though he was appointed by former Gov. Mark Sanford in 2004.