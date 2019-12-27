Multiple days throughout the school year, Wando High student Cameron Poplin has hopped out of the car and walked into the Embassy Suites near the Charleston airport.

No, he’s not making a hotel reservation. The senior from Mount Pleasant has been fixing lights, cleaning air conditioning units and changing the batteries in room locks.

His internship is part of Project SEARCH, a Charleston County School District program implemented last year that is providing career readiness skills for students with exceptional needs.

For Poplin, the program has been great because he’s able to call on a variety of skills he can use when he enters the workforce.

“I enjoy it because we work on something different every day,” he said.

The school district isn’t working alone with Project SEARCH. Other partners include AccessAbility, Vocational Rehabilitation, and the S.C. Department of Disabilities and Special Needs, along with Embassy Suites.

The groups are working to transition students to the workforce by giving them experience in fields where they can be successful. This year, students from Wando, Burke, West Ashley and the School of the Arts are enrolled in the program.

Students are learning trades in various fields, from housekeeping to maintenance and food services.

For example, West Ashley senior Brandon Babcock has been working in the Embassy Suites dining area. Wando senior Kobe Oree has been doing the same.

“I hope this will help me get a full-time job when I am an adult so that I can be independent,” Oree said.

At the helm of the effort, Project SEARCH instructor Paula Carr said the students jumped into their internships pretty quickly. She said they report to department managers and also take classes on job safety, self-advocacy and communication skills.

“We talk about what they’ve mastered and what areas they need help in,” said Carr. “The point is to help them reach developmental milestones. They understand that they’re making a difference, and just like everyone else in this world they want to do something that has purpose.”