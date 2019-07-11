A Charleston Police Department official did not rule out that more officers could be implicated in an ongoing internal investigation that already prompted two lawmen to resign.

The two Traffic Division officers, Michael Baker and Blaine Morgan, resigned from the force after admitting to falsifying traffic tickets as a means to pad their respective citation totals. Baker, who had been with the department since 2014, resigned June 14, and the department announced his departure July 3. Morgan, who had been with the department since 2013, resigned Wednesday.

The incident that triggered the inquiry occurred on May 23, when a female motorist was pulled over by one of the two former officers and given a verbal warning for an expired license plate tag, said Charleston police spokesman Charles Francis. The woman became suspicious when she received a notice for failing to appear in traffic court for five citations of which she had no knowledge.

That's when she filed a complaint with the department, one that launched the internal investigation, Francis said.

When a law enforcement officer is dismissed from his or her post, the department is required to file what's called a notification of separation form with the S.C. Criminal Justice Academy, which oversees certification and training efforts.

Baker's form, obtained by The Post and Courier, says he was accused of "willfully providing false, misleading, incomplete, deceitful or incorrect information on a document, record, report or form." The document does not provide any additional information about his departure.

A spokeswoman for the Criminal Justice Academy said Thursday that the same form for Morgan has not been received; departments have 15 days to file after an officer leaves.

No criminal charges against either of the former officers have been announced.

The officers were “artificially inflating the number of tickets written in an attempt to conceal the fact that he was not actively and appropriately patrolling his area,” Charleston police have said in a statement.

Meanwhile, many of the finer points concerning the efforts by these officers to falsify tickets remain unknown — such as how long the deceitful practices may have gone on and exactly how many tickets between the two were made up. Police have said that any pending ticket that was issued by Baker or Morgan would be waived.