The only emergency shelter to reach capacity so far in South Carolina is providing for some of the state's most vulnerable residents: Charleston County's homeless and poor.
On Thursday night, the shelter at Goose Creek High School was full and was the only one being used to keep Hurricane Florence evacuees safe that couldn't accept any more residents, said Marilyn Matheus, a spokeswoman for the S.C. Department of Social Services. There are 61 shelters in the Palmetto State able to hold a total 35,602 people.
The headcount as of 6 p.m. was 4,631 people, she said.
But for many of the evacuees to Goose Creek, the shelter was a disheartening surprise. Many were upset that there wasn't enough adequate bedding, such as blankets and cots, to go around. They complained that the food provided was of the lowest quality possible and could exacerbate health problems for residents suffering from such chronic illnesses as diabetes.
Others said the evacuation felt disorganized and that they fear the helter-skelter nature of storm preparation will translate into a miserable recovery phase once Florence passes by.
Media and public officials worked to alert the public before the storm that shelters should be considered a last resort, and that if they go to one, they should bring their own supplies because little to nothing would be provided.
Many of the evacuees at the Goose Creek shelter insisted they never received such messages.
Peter Gonzales, 54, of North Charleston, squatted on a patch of grass by the road outside the Goose Creek shelter smoking a cigarette and drinking a neon blue soft drink from a plastic bottle.
Gonzales, who was living at a motel until the manager kicked out all the residents ahead of Florence's expected impact, spoke with 58-year-old Radcliffe Manor resident Anthony Coulter about the hardships faced inside and about how difficult it will be to start over after the storm passes.
"I'm homeless," Gonzales said. "Eventually I'll work around it."
But regaining footing will be difficult. Both Gonzales and Coulter said they lost days of work because their employers shut down as Florence drew closer to landfall.
Gonzales said he does not have enough money to afford another motel room.
Coulter put it bluntly: "I have absolutely no work this week. We're always a paycheck off the street. People going homeless behind this."
For these residents and others in their position, getting up-to-date information about resources was challenging. Some claimed not to have had virtually no time to prepare for evacuation and weren't sure they could gather the food, medicine, bedding and other supplies needed inside the shelter.
Pedro Burnias, 40, said he was discharged from Bon Secours St. Francis Medical Center in West Ashley before suddenly being told that he had to go to a shelter.
Someone — he didn't know who — called an Uber and he was transported to the shelter.
"They told my doctor that there'd be a bed, food ... that's why he sent me here," Burnias said.
After the storm passes, Burnias said he hopes to get paperwork in line, including getting his Social Security card, so that he can go home and get work.
Homeless before his hospitalization, he said he was on the waiting list for One80 Place's shelter in downtown Charleston.
But Florence could cause the need for homeless shelter space to skyrocket, and Burnias isn't sure what he'll do if he's out on the street again. Getting his Social Security card will be nearly impossible without and address.
Jack O'Toole, a spokesman for the city of Charleston, didn't comment directly on the situation at the Goose Creek shelter; however, he emphasized that city officials want to help those who are in need.
"Though it is too early to know the effects of the storm on our area, the city and its partners are committed to working to understand all our citizens’ needs and to identifying resources that could help assist in their recovery," O'Toole said.