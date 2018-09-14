The first emergency shelter to reach capacity ahead of Florence's impact in South Carolina is providing for some of the state's most vulnerable residents: Charleston County's homeless and poor.
Florence made landfall Friday morning as a Category 1 hurricane but was later downgraded to a tropical storm.
On Tuesday, homeless people staying at One80 Place's shelter in downtown Charleston arrived at an emergency shelter set up at Goose Creek High School.
In the days following, more people arrived from around Charleston County — homeless residents of North Charleston, tenants at a motel who were told to leave before the storm came, low-income residents of Charleston's public housing units and others who found themselves without many means of supporting themselves or purchasing storm supplies.
By Thursday afternoon, the shelter had reached its capacity of around 400 people. Officials set up 61 emergency shelters across South Carolina. Their total capacity is 35,602 people, according to Marilyn Matheus, a spokeswoman for the S.C. Department of Social Services.
Last night, more than 15,000 people in the path of #Florence sought shelter in #RedCross evacuation centers, including more than 5,500 people in SC. We continue working w/ partners to provide a safe place for people to stay. pic.twitter.com/n9opCIfl4a— Red Cross S. Carolina (@RedCrossSC) September 14, 2018
But for many of the evacuees to Goose Creek, the shelter was a disheartening surprise. Many were upset that there weren't enough blankets and cots to go around. Evacuees complained that the food provided was of the lowest quality possible and could exacerbate health problems for those suffering from such chronic illnesses as diabetes.
Others said the evacuation felt disorganized and that they fear the helter-skelter nature of storm preparation will translate into a miserable recovery phase once Florence passes by.
A vulnerable population
Peter Gonzales, 54, of North Charleston, squatted on a patch of grass by the road outside the Goose Creek shelter smoking a cigarette and drinking a neon blue soft drink from a plastic bottle.
Gonzales, who was living at a motel until the manager kicked out all the residents ahead of Florence's expected impact, spoke with 58-year-old Radcliffe Manor resident Anthony Coulter about the hardships faced inside the shelter and about how difficult it will be to start over after the storm passes.
"I'm homeless," Gonzales said. "Eventually I'll work around it."
But regaining footing will be difficult. Both Gonzales and Coulter said they lost days of work because their employers shut down as Florence drew closer to landfall.
Gonzales said he does not have enough money to afford another motel room.
Coulter put it bluntly: "I have absolutely no work this week. We're always a paycheck off the street. People going homeless behind this."
The American Red Cross, which staffs the shelters and helps provide supplies to evacuees, said it is working to address shelter concerns, said Cuthbert Langley, statewide spokesman for the Red Cross in South Carolina.
"The S.C. Red Cross is working with the S.C. Army National Guard to move cots into shelters," he said. "The Guard will be picking up and delivering Red Cross cots to shelters throughout South Carolina."
#RedCross Regional CEO lends a hand to load cots into @SCNationalGuard vehicles. #Florence #Partners pic.twitter.com/uyEedLgR3J— Red Cross S. Carolina (@RedCrossSC) September 14, 2018
The spokesman emphasized that the state's disaster response plan specifies that cots are not provided at shelters. According to a copy of the plan provided to The Post and Courier by Langley, "consideration for functional and access needs and or disabilities will be made by health services in the shelters for medical cots."
The Red Cross and its partners have paid close attention to the situation and are responding to the needs of evacuees, he said.
"This will not be perfect, but the Red Cross and its partners are listening and working together to meet the needs of the most vulnerable shelter residents," Langley said.
Communication breakdown
Officials worked to alert the public before the storm that shelters should be considered a last resort, and that if they go to one, they should bring their own supplies because little to nothing would be provided.
Many of the evacuees at the Goose Creek shelter insisted they never received such messages. Some claimed not to have had virtually no time to prepare for evacuation and weren't sure they could gather the supplies needed even if they were given time to do so.
Pedro Burnias, 40, said he was discharged from Bon Secours St. Francis Medical Center in West Ashley before suddenly being told that he had to go to a shelter.
Someone — he didn't know who — called an Uber and he was transported to the shelter.
"They told my doctor that there'd be a bed, food. ... That's why he sent me here," Burnias said.
Homeless before his hospitalization, he said he was on the waiting list for One80 Place's shelter in downtown Charleston. But Florence could cause the need for homeless shelter space to skyrocket, and Burnias isn't sure what he'll do if he's out on the street again.
One80 Place CEO Stacey Denaux, said she too heard about the troublesome situation faced by evacuees in the Goose Creek shelter.
The nonprofit sent its residents to the shelter on Tuesday because officials did not know when bus routes would be shut down and buses are the only feasible way to transport their residents to emergency shelters, Denaux said. One80 Place staff, however, were not aware that many supplies would not be provided at the shelter.
At 2 PM, One80 Place will suspend all operations. Any meetings, activities, volunteer opportunities, and events have been canceled until further notice. STAY SAFE & THANK YOU! pic.twitter.com/k5XagGxClD— One80 Place (@One80Place) September 11, 2018
Residents were sent to Goose Creek with changes of clothes, a two-week supply of any medications they needed, a bagged lunch and other basics, she said.
Denaux, however, said she did not want to criticize the Red Cross or its work, which she called a "herculean effort."
"For everyone hindsight is 20/20," she said.
Storm recovery
Local officials as well said they were committed to making sure the Charleston-area homeless and poor don't fall through the cracks after Florence passes.
"Though it is too early to know the effects of the storm on our area, the city and its partners are committed to working to understand all our citizens’ needs and to identifying resources that could help assist in their recovery," said Jack O'Toole, a Charleston city spokesman.
One80 Place plans to work with city and county officials, as well as with other partnering agencies, to provide for homeless people and those who may be on the verge of homelessness after the storm.
Denaux said her organization plans to readmit everyone who was staying at their shelter before the storm and will go into an overflow mode to accommodate as many additional people in need as they can while still keeping conditions safe.
Organizations like the Charleston Trident Urban League has funding available for individuals who are facing eviction and don't have the means to pay their rent, she said. Charleston Pro Bono Legal Services also offers help to people facing housing issues.