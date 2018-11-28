COLUMBIA — Prisoners claiming to be young women on online dating sites extorted more than $560,000 from 442 military service personnel across the country, federal authorities announced Wednesday.
Five inmates and 10 people across the Carolinas are accused of extortion, money laundering and conspiracy to commit wire fraud.
The inmates posed as women wanting to date military personnel. Once victims were hooked, inmates sent nude photos found online and asked the victims to send nude photos in return. They then pretended to be the father, claiming his "daughter" was a juvenile and demanding money to keep quiet, said United States Attorney Sherri Lydon.
After setting the trap, prisoners used friends and family to collect and launder the money, authorities said, declining to specify how the money was used.
The unfettered use of contraband cellphones, which allowed the scheme, has got to stop, Lydon said.
"We do not lock up prisoners only to let them continue their criminal conduct," she said.
Five people accused of assisting the prisoners were arrested simultaneously Wednesday morning. Five others with no criminal record received summons to appear in court.
The victims come from every military branch and all ranks, authorities said.
"Prisoners preyed on service members" using various social media websites, said NCIS special agent Drew Goodridge. The victims paid because they were fearful of losing their military careers, he said.
He encouraged unknown victims to come forward, saying "they committed no crimes themselves."
More than 250 people remain under investigation as part of the wide-ranging scam, Goodridge said.
The scam is one of many orchestrated by prisoners using cellphones smuggled in, thrown over the razor wire or dropped by drones. Others include identity theft, fraudulently filing income tax returns for victims' refunds, and jury scams in which victims are told they must pay for missing jury duty, said U.S. Marshal Thomas Griffin.
"The technology exists to make these cellphones nothing more than paperweights in a cell block," he said.
He said he hopes Wednesday's indictments persuade federal authorities standing in the way to allow that to happen.
South Carolina's prisons director, Bryan Stirling, has for years sought federal permission to jam cellphone signals in prisons.
The prevalence of illegal cellphones mean people locked up for horrendous crimes are "physically incarcerated but virtually out there among us," Stirling said, calling on Congress to hold hearings. "We need relief and we need it now."
This is a developing story. Check back for details.