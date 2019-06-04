Broad RIver Prison08.JPG (copy)
Buy Now

A net at Broad River Correctional Institution in 2018. File/Staff

 By Andrew Whitaker awhitaker@postandcourier.com

A South Carolina inmate moved to a Mississippi prison after last year's riot died Sunday. 

Kenneth Harris, 41, died at about 5:30 a.m. after having seizures in his cell earlier that morning, Chrysti Shain, a South Carolina Department of Corrections spokeswoman, said.

Medical staff gave Harris CPR before he was taken to a hospital, Shain said. 

Harris was one of 48 inmates sent to the Tallahatchie County Correctional Facility in Tutwiler, Miss., after the April 2018 riot at Lee Correctional Institution in Bishopville. 

The corrections department said the inmates sent to the prison were “problematic,” but did not explain how they were chosen at the time of the June 2018 transfer. The Mississippi prison is operated by Nashville-based CoreCivic. 

A CoreCivic spokeswoman on Tuesday directed questions to the S.C. Department of Corrections. 

Harris was previously at the Broad River Correctional Institution in Columbia before he was transferred, Shain said. He was not at Lee at the time of the riot and was serving a 22-year sentence for voluntary manslaughter. 

An autopsy was conducted Tuesday. Shain said no foul play was suspected in Harris' death. 

Sign up for our daily newsletter

Get the best of The Post and Courier, handpicked and delivered to your inbox every morning.


Reach Stephen Hobbs at 843-937-5428. Follow him on Twitter @bystephenhobbs.

Tags

Stephen Hobbs is a member of the Watchdog and Public Service team. He can be reached at (843) 937-5428.

We're improving out commenting experience.

We’ve temporarily removed comments from articles while we work on a new and better commenting experience. In the meantime, subscribers are encouraged to join the conversation at our Post and Courier Subscribers group on Facebook.