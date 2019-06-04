A South Carolina inmate moved to a Mississippi prison after last year's riot died Sunday.
Kenneth Harris, 41, died at about 5:30 a.m. after having seizures in his cell earlier that morning, Chrysti Shain, a South Carolina Department of Corrections spokeswoman, said.
Medical staff gave Harris CPR before he was taken to a hospital, Shain said.
Harris was one of 48 inmates sent to the Tallahatchie County Correctional Facility in Tutwiler, Miss., after the April 2018 riot at Lee Correctional Institution in Bishopville.
The corrections department said the inmates sent to the prison were “problematic,” but did not explain how they were chosen at the time of the June 2018 transfer. The Mississippi prison is operated by Nashville-based CoreCivic.
A CoreCivic spokeswoman on Tuesday directed questions to the S.C. Department of Corrections.
Harris was previously at the Broad River Correctional Institution in Columbia before he was transferred, Shain said. He was not at Lee at the time of the riot and was serving a 22-year sentence for voluntary manslaughter.
An autopsy was conducted Tuesday. Shain said no foul play was suspected in Harris' death.