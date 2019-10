An inmate at Broad River Correctional Institution in Columbia was found dead in his cell Friday, authorities have confirmed.

Edward Isaiah Nelson, 27, died of a suspected suicide, said Chrysti Shain, a spokeswoman for the S.C. Department of Corrections.

Nelson of North Charleston was serving a life sentence for the 2016 murder of his girlfriend outside her Moncks Corner apartment.

An investigation into his death is ongoing.