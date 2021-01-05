Inmate found dead at Charleston County jail, 2 deputies on administrative leave

Two detention deputies have been placed on administrative leave with pay after an inmate was found dead inside the Al Cannon Detention Center in North Charleston on Tuesday morning, authorities said.

Deputies found the inmate unresponsive about 10 a.m., said Capt. Roger Antonio, a spokesman for the Charleston County Sheriff's Office, which runs the jail.

The inmate was pronounced dead shortly after, Antonio said.

The State Law Enforcement Division was called, as part of regular Sheriff's Office protocol, to investigate the death, he said. An internal investigation also is underway.

Authorities have not yet released the inmate's name, but Antonio said the person had been incarcerated since Monday.

The death came the day after new Sheriff Kristin Graziano was sworn into office. Her first official day was Tuesday.