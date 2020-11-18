You are the owner of this article.
Inmate at SC's Lee Correctional Institution dies following assault

A man walks on the west yard at Lee Correctional Institution. On Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020 a fight broke out in a living unit and one inmate was killed. File/Andrew Whitaker/Staff

 By Andrew Whitaker awhitaker@postandcourier.com

Bishopville — An inmate at Lee Correctional Institution has died following an assault at the maximum-security prison, officials confirmed on Wednesday. 

The assault happened in a living unit Wednesday afternoon, prison officials said. 

Travis Antwan Lee, 28, died at a local hospital following the incident, which involved several inmates, officials said. 

S.C. Department of Corrections Police Services and the State Law Enforcement Division are investigating. 

Lee was serving an 18-year sentence for attempted murder, kidnapping and criminal conspiracy, officials said. 

Further information about the incident or the investigation was not available Wednesday night. 

Reach Gregory Yee at 843-937-5908. Follow him on Twitter @GregoryYYee.

