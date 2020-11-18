Inmate at SC's Lee Correctional Institution dies following assault

Bishopville — An inmate at Lee Correctional Institution has died following an assault at the maximum-security prison, officials confirmed on Wednesday.

The assault happened in a living unit Wednesday afternoon, prison officials said.

Travis Antwan Lee, 28, died at a local hospital following the incident, which involved several inmates, officials said.

S.C. Department of Corrections Police Services and the State Law Enforcement Division are investigating.

Lee was serving an 18-year sentence for attempted murder, kidnapping and criminal conspiracy, officials said.

Further information about the incident or the investigation was not available Wednesday night.