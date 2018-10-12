A shooting on Friday was the latest outburst of violence that has continually visited a small James Island street this year.
Deputies were called just before 6 p.m. to a report of a shooting on Greenhill Road, said Capt. Roger Antonio, a spokesman for the Charleston County Sheriff's Office. Two victims were taken to a hospital with non life-threatening injuries.
Further information about Friday's shooting was not immediately available.
This most recent outburst of violence comes after months of unease on the street.
It began on June 5 when 31-year-old Steven Ramone Ladson allegedly tried to shoot someone at 1106 Greenhill Road. The shot missed and hit a car. Ladson and his alleged accomplice, 31-year-old Melvin Aiken, have been charged with attempted murder.
That shooting was followed by another on June 10.
This time, however, a bullet left 28-year-old Kurt Melton dead. The homicide was followed on June 12 by a shooting that investigators found was related to Melton's death.
Both the homicide and June 12 shooting remain open case with no arrests.
Following the June shootings on Greenhill, James Island Town Council approved a $100,000 funding increase to provide more hours for the additional patrols by deputies.
And for a few months, the activity seemed to have quieted down some.
September, however, brought another homicide.
Deputies were called on Sept. 15 for a report of a shooting at 1097 Greenhill Road. Inside the home, they found 48-year-old Anna McQuillan suffering a gunshot wound to her chest.
McQuillan died two days later at a hospital and 30-year-old Dedric Middleton, who was already in custody on suspicion of shooting her, was charged with murder.
The Charleston County Sheriff's Office has heavily increased patrols in the area, Antonio said. No evidence has been found thus far suggesting Friday's shooting is related to any of the others.