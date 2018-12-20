The injured harbor seal that washed up in Myrtle Beach on Wednesday crawled back into the ocean and swam away in the dark early Thursday morning following a day of rest, apparently fine and healthy.

Officials also corrected their assessment that a shark had injured the animal, saying that while it was wounded and bleeding from its neck and mouth, they could not determine a shark was responsible.

A human monitor said the seal left about 2 a.m., moving down the beach and disappearing into the surf.

"They typically feed at night so it's not surprising that he left," said Wayne McFee of the National Centers for Coastal Ocean Science.

The seal beaching is considered rare but officials said it's not totally odd that a harbor seal would wash up in South Carolina since the state is at the southern-most part of their East Coast range.

During its brief stay, no one approached the animal but officials believe it was male and approximately 37 inches in length, likely making it a yearling.

Adults can grow to 250 pounds and become aggressive.

In addition to being a protected species under federal law, McFee warned anyone seeing a seal on the beach should not approach it.

"Although they look cute and cuddly, they do have some nasty teeth," McFee said, adding seals will snap if approached.

He warned pet owners not to let dogs near them either, since they carry diseases associated with canine distemper.