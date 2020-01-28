A wounded newborn right whale calf hasn't been seen for two weeks since a survey flight shot a video of it swimming with its mother shortly after a shot of antibiotics.
A search team found the calf and mother offshore near the Georgia-Florida border and a veterinarian used an air gun to deliver the medicine to the week-old newborn. Researchers hope to video the pair again to assess the swimming and behavior of the calf, likely struck by a boat propeller.
NOAA Fisheries is asking anyone with information regarding the calf's injuries and additional sightings to contact 1-877-WHALE-HELP (1-877-942-5343).
The hope is to keep the wounds from getting infected, according to a NOAA news release. They might not be repairable and could keep it from feeding.
Saving the calf, if it can be done, is considered critical because the mammoth whales are on the edge of extinction. So few females remain that some environmentalists believe the species might already be doomed. The calf was the fourth newborn spotted this year.
Two more calves have been sighted since.
Plentiful before being hunted nearly to extinction by whalers in the 19th and 20th centuries, right whales are the rarest of the large whales, with only about 450 known to be alive, including about 100 mature females.
Right whales migrate seasonally between rich feeding waters off New England and warmer calving waters from South Carolina to Florida. Pregnant females make the 1,000-mile expedition so close to the coast that a mother and newborn calf pair was spotted in 2005 in the breakers off Pawleys Island near Georgetown.