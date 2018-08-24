The injured 500-pound pig Babe returned to his hooves a day after being corralled on Interstate 26, and "his eyes look a little brighter," animal advocates said Friday.
It's still unknown how the pig wound up on the eastbound stretch of highway in North Charleston during Thursday morning’s rush hour. But it's believed that the critter had fallen off a truck and might have been hit by a passing SUV, the Charleston Animal Society said. Other cars swerved around the swine.
Since he was captured and named by his rescuers, Babe has been prescribed a cocktail of pain medication, anti-inflammatory drugs and antibiotics for the road rash he suffered.
Veterinarians who examined Babe at the Animal Society later Thursday were concerned and labeled his condition as "guarded," though, because the pig wouldn't stand up. He did eat some medicine-laced applesauce and drink water from a syringe, they said.
They hoped that he would improve by Friday.
And by Friday morning, Babe was sitting up. A little while later, he stood. Things looked more promising as Dr. Russell Bauman of Saddleback Mobile Veterinary Service checked up on him.
Babe still had hind leg swelling and was in obvious pain, Animal Society spokeswoman Kay Hyman said.
"I was really happy to see him getting up," Hyman said. "We still don't know where we're going from here, but at this moment, he's comfortable. He's doing things that pigs do."
As with other animal rescues, Hyman said the society saw a community response, including a feed supply store's donation of pig food for when the quarter-ton Babe feels like eating more.
Among the other uncertainties surrounding Babe, it's unclear if he was a pet or livestock. But if no one steps forward to claim him, the Animal Society said, he would be a pet for the rest of his natural life.