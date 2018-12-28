The shooting death of a 20-year-old North Charleston man initially reported as a suicide is now being investigated as a homicide, police said Friday.
The victim's girlfriend called police to her home at 3434 Navajo St., near Cosgrove and Rivers avenues, early Wednesday after finding him on the porch. The man, whose identity has not yet been released, was dead when officers arrived about 1 a.m. He had suffered a gunshot wound to his head.
North Charleston police initially deemed the death suspicious. They are investigating the shooting as a homicide following an autopsy, said Spencer Pryor, agency spokesman.
The victim's girlfriend told police she was talking to him when he walked out on to the porch. Shortly after, she said she heard a shot. A gun was near the victim.
"My boyfriend just shot himself," the woman told an emergency dispatcher, according to audio of the 911 call.
The woman sounded panicked on the phone as she screamed for an ambulance. People could be heard yelling in the background. She said her cousin and grandmother were at the home.
Police searched the residence and found marijuana and pills, Pryor said. The shooting victim's girlfriend was arrested and charged with possession with intent to distribute a schedule four drug.
Pryor said the investigation is ongoing. Police have not announced any arrests in the homicide.
The shooting marked the 22nd homicide investigated by the North Charleston Police Department this year, according to a Post and Courier database. There have been 58 slayings in the tri-county area.