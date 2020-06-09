Incumbent Joe Wilson wins SC Republican nomination in US House race

U.S. Rep. Joe Wilson, the state's only GOP incumbent with a primary opponent, easily re-won the Republican nomination Tuesday over Michael Bishop, the mayor of Wilson's hometown of Springdale.

Wilson now faces Democrat Adair Ford Boroughs, who has raised far more money than previous Democratic candidates in the district, outpacing Wilson for the past year to amass a cash advantage of more than $160,000, according to recent filings.

Still, Wilson has defeated well-funded Democratic opponents before in a historically conservative district covering the western part of the state that has consistently sent Republicans to Congress for more than 50 years.

For example, Wilson beat out Iraq War veteran Rob Miller in 2010. Even after he shouted “You lie!” during President Barack Obama’s address to a joint session of Congress he still ended up winning by almost 10 percent in what would be a strong year for Republicans.

Wilson was declared the Republican primary winner 90 minutes after polls closed, securing 75 percent of the vote.

This is the 10th full term Wilson is seeking. Over the past 10 years, Wilson has won reelection by double digits every two years in South Carolina’s Second Congressional District, which stretches from Columbia west to North Augusta.

Other races

At press time, Democrat Hosea Cleveland led in the primary, hoping for the chance to face off against Rep. Jeff Duncan, a four-term incumbent representing the northwest corner of the state.

Cleveland, a retired insurance salesman, is running for his fourth straight time in the 3rd Congressional District, having only won the nomination in 2016 when he ran unopposed.

Cleveland had 57 percent of the vote, leading Mark Welch, a retired educator from Newry.

In the 5th District, first-time candidate and former Gamecocks wide receiver Moe Brown won out against Sidney Moore, a retired businessman, for the Democratic nomination, securing 66 percent of the vote.

Brown is leaning on his experience at the state Commerce Department, during former Republican Gov. Nikki Haley’s administration, as he prepares to run against Rep. Ralph Norman, who is seeking his second full term.

Norman won the district that includes the suburbs of Charlotte, North Carolina, northern sections of the Interstate 85 corridor in 2017, after former Rep. Mick Mulvaney joined President Donald Trump’s administration.

And in a tight race, state Rep. Robert Williams, of Darlington, was neck-and-neck at press time with Melissa Watson, Melissa Watson, a teacher from Dillon.

With 46 percent of the vote, Watson narrowly led the field of three Democrats vying for the 7th Congressional District nomination.

The winner will face incumbent Rep. Tom Rice, seeking a fifth term in the district around Florence and Myrtle Beach.

With uncontested primary races, Democrat Kim Nelson will take on Rep. William Timmons, the Republican incumbent for the 4th Congressional District.

Republican John McCollum will be up against incumbent Rep. Jim Clyburn, the Democrat serving the 6th Congressional District since 1993.