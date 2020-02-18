Increase in car break-ins on Charleston's West Side, police and community meeting Wednesday

Citing reports of increased crime in his district, new Charleston City Councilman Jason Sakran will hold a meeting Wednesday night for residents to meet with police.

Sakran said he has heard reports of an increase of stolen vehicles, stolen packages off porches, car break-ins and assaults. He also pointed to vandalism at the Islamic Center of Charleston and an incident in which crossing guard was struck by a motorist on King Street.

On Thursday, Charleston police arrested an 18-year-old College of Charleston student and charged her with vandalism at the mosque on King Street.

On Jan. 28, a Charleston County crossing guard was struck by a driver who attempted to drive through an intersection at a slow speed. The guard had minor injuries, authorities said at the time.

Wednesday's meeting is meant for Sakran's peninsula constituents, he said, because he hasn't heard of an uptick in West Ashley's neighborhoods. His district includes Charleston's West Side and a few neighborhoods in West Ashley along Saint Andrews Boulevard and Savannah Highway.

An analysis of the last five years worth of Charleston Police Department data shows that 12 murders have occurred in the district, as have 53 aggravated assaults involving firearms. Police said crimes identified as an aggravated assault with a firearm do not mean a firearm was discharged. There were 202 reported thefts from cars.

The data also showed that police investigated a little less than 1,150 crimes in Sakran's district over that time.

Charleston Police Capt. Dustin Thompson said the majority of issues noted by officers on the West Side are property crimes, with an increase starting in 2018 in car thefts and car break-ins. He said the problem isn't unique to the West Side; it also is happening in Wagener Terrace and North Central.

"That's something citywide we have an issue with," Thompson said. "You see that South of Broad, Wentworth Street — that's a major issue in the city of Charleston."

Alston Middleton, the Wagener Terrace Neighborhood Association president, said Monday that break-ins to unlocked vehicles occur in the neighborhood, but he hasn't heard any concerns of a spike in crime.

"Wagner Terrace is always pretty calm," Middleton said. "It's a slice of heaven, I like to call it."

The same for Hampton Park Terrace, according to neighborhood treasurer and local business owner Ben D'Allesandro.

John McCollum, the West Side Neighborhood Association vice president, said the main issue there is the "present black-market underworld associated with drug use and drug trafficking."

McCollum said the police department needs more resources to patrol more often.

"It's not like what we've read about on the East Side but we do see violent crime and it will occur," McCollum said. "Every quarter we'll have a murder over petty drug transactions."

There were 26 homicides in Charleston's East Side from 2010 to October 2019 and 70 reported cases of aggravated assaults with firearms.

Calls went unreturned from a number of peninsula neighborhood association leaders in Sakran's district, including Nancy Button, president of the Rosemont Neighborhood Association; Michael Richardson in Silver Hill/Magnolia neighborhood; Loquita Bryant-Jenkins of the North Central Neighborhood Association; and Gina Williams of the Gadsden Green Residents Association.

Wednesday night's meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. at the Charleston Charter for Math and Science School, 1002 King St.